Nyxie aims for fairytale finish

Lennox Head Nyxie Ryan is aiming to defend her title at the Rip Curl GromSearch on the Sunshine Coast. Photo Surfing Queensland /Ben Stagg

Lennox Head Nyxie Ryan is aiming to defend her title at the Rip Curl GromSearch on the Sunshine Coast. Photo Surfing Queensland /Ben Stagg

LENNOX Head surfer Nyxie Ryan is aiming for a fitting swansong in her final round on the Rip Curl Gromsearch series next week.

Next year she will move into the Pro Junior division with aspirations of eventually making the World Championship Tour.

The first round of the GromSearch series starts on the Sunshine Coast on Monday with Ryan going in as the defending champion in the 16 and under girls division.

“I’m feeling great heading into the GromSearch,” Ryan said.

“I’ve already made the national final which is a big confidence boost.

“Last year I don’t know how I won.

“I had just come back from a broken elbow which was tough.

“Since then, I’ve got some new boards and I’ve been training with a new coach.

“This is my last grom comp and I’m definitely looking forward to surfing in the Pro Junior circuit in 2020.”

Nyxie was one of the New South Wales captains and reached the quarter-finals of the Australian junior titles in Western Australia last week.

Junior surfers from across Australia are now preparing for the four-day event next week with hopes of putting an exclamation mark on 2019.

“The Rip Curl GromSearch series is one of the most culturally diverse events on our calendar,” Surfing Queensland chief executive Adam Yates said.

“Surfers (are) coming from all over the world to compete.

“This year we’re sure to see a new level of surfing from these grommets.”

The Rip Curl Gromsearch series started as a one-day surfing event at Victoria’s Jan Juc Beach in 1999, and has since developed into a worldwide series of events designed specifically for the 16 years and under surfer, commonly known as ‘grommets’.