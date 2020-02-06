Nurse flown in to test coal carrier crew for virus

A CREW member of an international coal carrier, anchored off Gladstone, has been tested for the Wuhan coronavirus.

Results are expected Friday.

The bulk carrier Ultra Bellambi was in China last month, causing concerns the man may have the new coronavirus after he displayed flu-like symptoms.

A Queensland Health nurse was flown to the ship to assess the man and take swabs on Wednesday afternoon.

A Chinese woman wears a protective mask as she walks during a snowfall in an empty street in Beijing, China. Photo: Kevin Frayer, Getty Images.

The crew member has been placed in isolation as a precaution.

More than 28,000 people have been infected with the virus, which has killed more than 550 since it was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

Most of the cases so far have been confined to China, however other countries are working hard to contain its spread.

The Ultra Bellambi has been prevented from docking at Gladstone Port until the crew member has been cleared of the virus.

The Courier-Mail understands the man is no longer displaying symptoms.

Four people in Queensland, and 14 in Australia, have tested positive to the novel coronavirus so far.

All four Queensland cases were part of a Chinese tour group.

The entire group of nine members have been in isolation in the Gold Coast University Hospital since January 29.

The four confirmed coronavirus cases, including an eight-year-old boy, are listed as stable.