“Numerous rescues” at beaches

UNSTABLE CONDITIONS: Surf Lifesaving FNC has tweeted a warning to all beach-goers of unstable conditions and urge everyone to follow lifeguard directions as they have conducted numerous rescues on Christmas Day, 2020. Here lifesavers at Sharps Beach, Skennars Head, in discussion after performing several rescues.

Follow the directions given by lifeguards or lifesavers on duty.”

This is the serious message tweeted by Surf Lifesaving Far North Coast on a hot and sunny Christmas Day.

With many people flocking to the beaches along the Far North Coast, surf lifesavers are concerned as it is understood many swimmers have been in the ocean outside the flagged areas.

One of the beaches where lifesavers have been busy is Sharps Beach at Skennars Head / Ballina.

The SLS tweet said, “Numerous rescues being conducted throughout the Far North Coast.

“Unstable beach conditions exist,

“Please follow all directions given by Lifeguards or Lifesavers on duty. For all aquatic emergencies dial Triple zero.”

According to Royal Life Saving, 248 people drowned across Australian between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020, and of those, 89 occurred in NSW.

Surf Lifesaving FNC have been contacted for further comment.