Nude woman stuns at airport

The 27-year-old woman was taken in to custody but no charges were laid.

It's the 30-second video that's raised a few eyebrows at Miami International Airport.

An unidentified woman was recently filmed wandering around a terminal before stripping down to her bra and undies and then taking off the underwear altogether.

The woman was taken into custody.

Onlookers were stunned with what they saw.

The barefoot traveller sauntered through the baggage claim area of the Florida air hub, singing while she removed her navy blue bra and underwear, the Miami Herald reported.

In a 30-second clip shared to Twitter by filmmaker Billy Corben, the woman strolls past several shocked onlookers. By the end of the video, she's totally nude.

"Because Miami," Corben captioned the clip.

After police responded, the nude woman somehow managed to climb on top of a patrol car as it left the airport, leap off the vehicle and run through moving traffic towards another police officer.

The second video shared to Twitter shows what happened after the woman was escorted out of the airport, according to CBS Miami. In it, the naked woman appears to have hopped onto the roof of a police vehicle. She then leaps off of the car and runs through traffic towards anoter police officer, standing outside of his parked car.

UPDATE: Here's the naked woman outside @iflymia on top of police car before she's taken into custody "for a mental evaluation" #BecauseMiami

The 27-year-old woman has since been taken into custody for a mental health evaluation, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department told Fox News.

According to CBS Miami, the woman is reportedly from outside of the state.

An onlooker couldn't quite believe his eyes as he waited at the airport.

Police described her as "incoherent" and "delusional" when they spoke to her.

Because the woman was taken in for a psychological evaluation, police said charges are not expected to be filed over the January 13 incident.

