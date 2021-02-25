Menu
Territorians on average continue to drink and smoke and take MDMA the most in the country
Health

NT loves drugs, booze, smokes: Wastewater data

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
25th Feb 2021 7:30 AM
TERRITORIANS on average continue to consume the most booze, nicotine and MDMA in the country, according to the latest wastewater data.

Cocaine consumption also increased in Darwin while consumption decreased regionally.

The data is part of the National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program run by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission and took wastewater samples at a capital city waste treatment facility and regional site in August of last year.

Australia-wide an estimated $8.9bn was spent on methylamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA and heroin with 78 per cent - $6.96bn - spent on methylamphetamine.

Despite methylamphetamine being the most popular drug in the country to consume, consumption on average in the NT decreased in both the Darwin and the regional site.

Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission chief executive Michael Phelan. Picture: Gary Ramage
ACIC chief executive Michael Phelan said the expenditure on drugs was one of the more tragic, harmful and wasteful aspects of illicit drug markets.

"Illicit drugs are debilitating, they are destroying lives and the fabric of many communities in Australia," he said.

"Organised crime groups make money through whatever illegal means they can and profit from the importation, manufacture, trafficking and sale of drugs that cause harm to the community."

Average oxycodone consumption as well as cannabis consumption increased across the NT. The Territory has the second highest average capital city and regional consumption of cannabis.

 

 

 

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as NT loves drugs, booze, smokes: Wastewater data

