NSW’s new luckiest Lotto postcodes

More instant millionaires were created in the NSW than any other region of Australia, with latest figures showing Lady Luck shone the brightest in western and southern Sydney last year.

While Victoria was home to the nation's largest Lotto wins for a fifth year in a row, NSW and the ACT still created the most millionaires.

New data obtained by News Corp Australia has revealed where the nation's luckiest Lotto hot spots and postcodes are, including the suburbs in each state and territory where the most division one winning entries are sold.

The data, taken within a 12-month period until November 30 by The Lott and Lotterywest, covers all games including Powerball, Oz Lotto, Tattslotto, Set for Life and Lotto.

The most division one winners in NSW were found in western Sydney, the Blue Mountains and Southern Sydney with 16 wins each totalling $64.8 million combined.

They were followed by the Hunter and Central Coast and Illawarra and South East NSW which had 12 wins each totalling $82.6 million.

Central and Northern Sydney had 11 wins totalling $72 million.

The new Lotto hot spots come ahead of Saturday Lotto’s $30 million Megadraw on January 2, 2021.

The Sydney CBD postcode of 2000 sold the most division one winning entries in the state, with three totalling more than $5.4 million.

Other lucky postcodes include 2166 for Cabramatta which had two wins totalling $2,2 million, 2170 for Liverpool which had two wins totalling $5.9 million, 2010 for Surry Hills and Darlinghurst and 2285 for Glendale which had two wins totalling $3 million each.

The postcode of 2750 for Penrith South and Penrith also had two wins totalling $2.5 million and 2604 for Kingston in Canberra had two wins totalling $1.69 million.

Mitchum Newsagency in Cabramatta and Nextra Glendale each sold two division one winning entries.

The Lott's spokesperson Bronwyn Spencer said 2020's hot spots would soon have a chance to

cement their reputations as a winning postcode or region.

"It will be interesting to see if division one wins from this draw - the biggest Saturday Lotto draw of the year - fall in any of 2020's hot spots," she said.

"While lottery wins can land anywhere, from time to time, we see pockets of wins in the same region or postcode emerge.

"This year we've seen a mix of hot spots, from bustling city centres to regional areas and smaller towns, proving that a winning hotspot can emerge anywhere across the country."

