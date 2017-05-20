23°
News

NSW's new ban on butter, cream, salt in school canteens

MILES GODFREY, The Daily Telegraph | 20th May 2017 8:45 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SCHOOLS have been told to stop using butter in the latest NSW government crackdown on the food sold at ­canteens.

Banning or severely restricting fairy bread, Vegemite, schnitzels, pies and cream is also part of a dreary new regimen for kids.

But the government says that it's necessary because a whopping 22 per cent of children are overweight.

"We can't teach good ­nutrition in the classroom and then sell rubbish in the playground," Education Minister Rob Stokes said.

Under a blanket regimen starting next year, public schools are being told they must not buy hundreds and thousands, butter, cream, salt, Nutella, icing and chocolate chips.

The war on fat has also spread to Vegemite, which may now only be used in "small amounts, lightly spread".

Fattier foods such as schnitzels, bacon, hot chips, pies and other foods must make up no more than one-quarter of canteen menus - and they must be healthier versions.

New Education Department advice says these ingredients "should not be used in your school canteen".

The department has prepared a list of meals it would prefer kids have, including hummus, rice paper rolls, a "veg-o-rama burger" and a bean and corn salad. It wants canteen menus to contain at least 75 per cent healthy food, and water should be the kids' "main drink".

"The nanny state is getting ridiculous - governments are interfering too much in our lives," Liberal MP Peter Phelps told The Saturday Telegraph.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  butter cream editors picks new south wales salt school

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
NSW's new ban on butter, cream, salt in school canteens

NSW's new ban on butter, cream, salt in school canteens

SCHOOLS have been told to stop using butter in the latest NSW government crackdown on the food sold at ­canteens.

Warning for 4WD users who destroy our dunes

The Office of Environment and Heritage, and National Parks and Wildlife, are sick of 4WD users damaging sand dunes.

Irresponsible 4WD users face penalties or prosecution

Minister supports plans to flag non-immunised patients

The Northern NSW Local Health District report is the result of an investigation launched on March 22 about the care provided to an unvaccinated, seven-year-old girl diagnosed with tetanus at Lismore Base Hospital.

Unimmunised patients to be treated more 'robustly'

Lennox community face 'David and Goliath' battle

Local residents protesting the development of 12-storey ski jump

Local Partners

NSW's new ban on butter, cream, salt in school canteens

SCHOOLS have been told to stop using butter in the latest NSW government crackdown on the food sold at ­canteens.

Almost awesome Kevin 'Bloody' Wilson

HE'S BACK: Kevin 'Bloody' Wilson.

The comedian is back with a new show

French film gems coming to festival

FRENCH FEAST: Mister Chocolat, a French drama starring Omar Sy, James Thierrée.

Five hit flicks from France are coming to the Northern Rivers

The Happiest Refugee is on his way here

Anh Do in TV series Anh Do's Brush With Fame. Do will be performing his new show in

Anh Do brings his solo show to the area

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Final prep for Pippa Middleton's wedding

PIPPA Middleton will marry her fiance and hedge fund millionaire James Matthews in what many have already dubbed the society wedding of the year.

The Friends storyline Matthew Perry killed outright

There are some things Chandler Bing just wouldn't do

Aussie Pirates fan becomes Aussie Pirates star

Brenton Thwaites and Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Aussie actor says he's watched all the Pirates movies

Chris Cornell’s family disputes suicide call by examiner

Singer's family disputes finding of suicide as cause of death

A Gossip Girl movie is looking more and more likely...XOXO

There is only one actor who will definitely NOT return

Laidley singer in knock-out stage of The Voice Sunday night

SET TO SHINE: Judah Kelly moves into the knock-out round of The Voice tomorrow night.

The Laidley singer will line up against two more from #teamDelta

An Afterlife just the beginning for Bundy film editor

Andrew Groundwater stands on set at Zillmere Rd during An Afterlife filming.

Lawton hopes to create his own post-production

Quality Built Home Opposite Tallow Beach

14B Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

This immaculately built home is positioned directly opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in...

Private Home Backing On To Reserve

30 Bottlebrush Crescent, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 1 $880,000 to...

This light and bright 3 bedroom freestanding home offers privacy and a tranquil outlook over the reserve. 10 minutes to the centre of Byron Bay and only 850 metres...

&#39;The Grove&#39; - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

332 Picadilly Hill Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 9 5 6 Contact Agent

An exquisitely designed home set on 42 acres is gracefully set on top of a hill overlooking the lush hinterland & located only 12 minutes drive to the heart of...

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 $2,600,000 ...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Contemporary home in a boutique community

26/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $820,000 ...

This architecturally designed Community Title family home is situated in the coveted 'Forest Glades' complex. The three level coastal home is surrounded by...

3 Bed Home In The Heart Of Mullumbimby Village

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Brand new, nothing to do this low maintenance home is stylishly appointed with spotted gum timber floors, crisp modern decor and an abundance of natural light. A...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 Price Guide...

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 NEW Price Guide...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Luxury Home Metres from Wategos Beach

9 Brownell Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Grand in design and proportion, this prestigious home is located just a few steps away from the breathtaking beauty of Wategos Beach and Cape Byron...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

The hardest place in the state to find a rental property

RENTAL SHORTAGE: Richmond River, Ballina Bar Emigrant Creek Pacific Highway Teven Interchange. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Not enough supply to meet insatiable demand

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!