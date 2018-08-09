Menu
Woman charged with mother’s murder

by Megan Palin
9th Aug 2018 6:30 PM

A WOMAN has been charged with murdering her 92-year-old mother in a New South Wales aged care facility over the weekend.

Police were called to The Warrigal - an aged care facility in Bundanoon, in the Southern Highlands - after the death of the elderly resident, about 9.35pm on Sunday.

"Officers from The Hume Police District commenced inquiries, and about 10.30am yesterday, the woman's 67-year-old daughter was arrested at Southern Highland Police Station," a NSW Police statement released today read.

She was subsequently charged with murder and refused bail to appear at Goulburn Local Court today.

