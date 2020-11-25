NSW to relax virus rules before Christmas

Restrictions to be eased in NSW. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

A number of eased restrictions will be given the green light by the state government today, including loosening regulations around how many people can visit your home for Christmas.

Up to 30 people will be allowed to congregate at private gatherings, just in time for the festive season, and pubs and restaurants will be allowed one person per two square metres, 2GB reported.

After months of working from home, NSW workers will be encouraged to return to the office by mid-December so long as their employer has a COVIDSafe plan in place.

It is understood to the state government's crisis cabinet is expected to sign off on the restrictions on Wednesday morning.

Other changes include boosting the number of people allowed in small hospitality venues to 50 while 50 people will also be allowed to gather outdoors.

Hospitality venues will be allowed to host more patrons as part of new restrictions. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

Changes come just a day after the Queensland government revealed it would open the border to Sydneysiders on December 1.

NSW met the sunny state's tough border requirements by marking 28 days of no unlinked cases.

"I hope this is welcome news for Queensland families in time for Christmas," Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Tuesday.

Before the announcement Ms Berejiklian said: "I'd be absolutely thrilled and delighted if the Queensland Premier made that announcement today."

Meanwhile residents in Sydney's west are being urged to get tested for coronavirus after traces of the deadly virus was found in the sewage system.

NSW Health said fragments were detected at the Liverpool treatment plant after ongoing surveillance of the water system.

"Detection of the virus in sewage samples could reflect the presence of known cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in recent weeks in the area served by this sewage treatment plant," health authorities warned.

Virus fragments were detected in sewage at the Liverpool treatment plant. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

"However, NSW Health is concerned there could be other active cases in the local community in people who have not been tested and who might incorrectly assume their symptoms are just a cold."

Anyone who lives in the following suburbs are being urged to get tested immediately: Bardia, Hinchinbrook, Hoxton Park, Abbotsbury, Ingleburn, Prestons, Holsworthy, Edmondson Park, Austral, Cecil Park, Cecil Hills, Elizabeth Hills, Bonnyrigg Heights, Edensor Park, Green Valley, Pleasure Point, Casula, Hammondville, Liverpool, Moorebank, Wattle Grove, Miller, Cartwright, Lurnea, Warwick Farm, Chipping Norton, Voyager Point, Macquarie Links, Glenfield, Catherine Field, Gledswood Hills, Varroville, Leppington, West Hoxton, Horningsea Park, Middleton Grange, Len Waters Estate, Carnes Hill and Denham Court.

