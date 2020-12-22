Christmas miracle: NSW records another drop in cases

NSW has recorded just eight new cases of community transmission overnight.

It comes as NSW recorded 15 new infections on Monday after more than 38,000 tests were conducted the day before.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has confirmed that eight new locally acquired have been recorded, seven of them are linked directly to the Avalon cluster.

She said: "The eighth one being it could actually be an overseas acquired case. It was a transport nurse, someone who worked in transport in patients in quarantine, a nurse," she said.

More than 44,000 people came forward for testing, a state record.

The drop in new cases puts NSW in good stead ahead of tomorrow morning's review of the rules around household gatherings.

There were fears the outbreak stemming from Sydney's northern beaches would have spread much further after 30 new cases were recorded on Sunday.

Yesterday saw the situation improve with 15 new cases - which were all linked to the northern beaches.

Sydney's northern beaches cluster has risen to 83 cases, just days after the first cases were discovered.

The northern beaches has been placed on lockdown, with residents only allowed to leave their homes for four essential reasons.

Restrictions around gatherings and venue limits have also been reintroduced across Greater Sydney, the Central Coast, the Blue Mountains and Wollongong.

Yesterday, Ms Berejiklian praised NSW residents for the drop in cases but warned it didn't mean there would be no restrictions in place for Christmas.

She said key decisions around gathering rules would be announced on Wednesday morning after authorities reviewed all aspects of the outbreak.

A pop up COVID-19 testing clinic at Sydney International Airport. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles

"Look, unfortunately, one day's results doesn't tell us it's a trend," Ms Berejiklian said.

"Obviously, we have halved the number of cases overnight, but in a pandemic, there is a level of volatility, so we'll closely monitor what happens obviously to 8pm tonight and we'll be making a final call on Wednesday morning."

The Premier conducting 38,000 tests in a 24 hour period was a great achievement and provides confidence that there isn't a large number of cases going undetected in the community.

"However, this is an ongoing and evolving situation and we know how contagious the virus is," she said.

"I appreciate how frustrating it is, and I would love to be able to tell everybody today what Christmas might look like in New South Wales or the Northern Beaches. But we're not in a position to do that yet.

"And I appreciate the community has been extremely patient, but I also appreciate, I think that the community understands our position. We want to make sure that we keep people healthy. We also want to make sure that we reduce that social isolation and don't allow people to have adverse mental health consequences because of what Christmas or New Year's might look like for them."

