Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Authorities say the 21-year-old was connected to others previously charged with terrorism offences in Australia.
Authorities say the 21-year-old was connected to others previously charged with terrorism offences in Australia.
Crime

Aussie terror plot suspect may bid for bail

by Luke Costin
5th Dec 2019 1:18 PM

A YOUNG Sydney man accused of preparing possible terrorist attacks in the name of Islamic State has been remanded in custody ahead of a possible bail application.

Riverwood man Youssef Uweinat, 21, did not appear on Thursday when his case was briefly mentioned at Parramatta Local Court.

His lawyer, Kiki Kyriacou, asked for a bail hearing to be set later in December before acknowledging he would need to file paperwork.

Uweinat was arrested on Wednesday by counterterrorism police and accused of preparing possible terrorist acts, advocating terrorism and being a member of a terrorist organisation.

Police say the man had, over six months, posted increasingly extremist material online and sought to convince others - particularly teenagers aged 17 and 18 - to pledge allegiance to IS.

The accused also allegedly downloaded a document on how to use knives and other blunt instruments in a terrorist attack.

Authorities say the 21-year-old was connected to others previously charged with terrorism offences in Australia.

Uweinat's next scheduled court date is February 13.

More Stories

australia terrorism terrorist terror plot

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Incredibly challenging’: Bushfire recovery a long haul

        premium_icon ‘Incredibly challenging’: Bushfire recovery a long haul

        News AS NSW continues to burn, the State Bushfire Recovery Co-ordinator Euan Ferguson said patience is the key to resilience.

        The viral sensation you cannot miss at Bluesfest 2020

        premium_icon The viral sensation you cannot miss at Bluesfest 2020

        News American musician one of the surprising names added to Bluesfest.

        ‘Positive outlook’ for crop despite drought

        ‘Positive outlook’ for crop despite drought

        News DESPITE ongoing drought Australian macadamia growers have produced a “positive”...

        Fancy new recycling centre comes to town

        premium_icon Fancy new recycling centre comes to town

        News Ballina residents are rejoicing over the new Return and Earn centre opening its...