NSW suffers biggest increase in months

31st Jul 2020 11:46 AM

 

New South Wales has reported 21 new cases of the virus, bringing its total tally of infections to 3567

This is the highest daily rise in cases since April 19.

There are now 102 active cases being treated by NSW Health. Eight people are in intensive care, and four are being ventilated.

Of the new cases:

- Two are linked to the funeral gatherings cluster;

- Three are associated with the Our Lady of Lebanon cluster;

- Two are associated with the Thai Rock Wetherill Park cluster;

- Six are linked to The Apollo restaurant in Potts Point;

- Two are associated with the Mounties Club;

- Two are returned travellers in hotel quarantine;

- One case was acquired in Victoria;

- Two are still under investigation;

- And one is linked to a known case that is currently under investigation.

So, there are now 94 cases linked to Thai Rock Wetherill Park, 57 associated with the Crossroads Hotel cluster, 23 linked to the funeral gatherings, and 19 linked to the Potts Point Cluster.

