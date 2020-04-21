NSW suburbs with the most COVID-19 fines

Sydney's eastern suburbs have the most coronavirus cases per Local Government Area in NSW but it is the western suburbs and regional parts of the state copping the most fines for breaching the public health order.

The Daily Telegraph has collated all the fines police have released to the media and found the suburbs with the most fines.

It is understood police have issued more than 600 fines, 426 of which were announced by police.

Of the 426 fines, the CBD had the most with 27 dished out to individuals and businesses not adhering to the new social distancing rules.

Police can issue $1000 fines to anyone not obeying the public health order. Picture: Toby Zerna

Apart from the city, the Newcastle suburb of Stockrington had the most fines, however these were all handed out during the same incident.

Police busted 40 cars at Stockrington Conservation Area on April 11th which they allege were meeting for burnouts and street racing.

Half the drivers managed to disappear into the bushland, however 19 cars were stopped and 19 people were issued with $1000 fines.

THE TOP 20 SUBURBS

Sydney CBD 27

Stockrington 19

Hawkesbury Heights 13

Nowra 10

Mt Druitt 9

Parramatta 8

Kempsey 8

Tamworth 7

Port Macquarie 7

Fairfield 6

Albury 6

Cartwright 6

Byron Bay 6

Green Valley 5

Wagga Wagga 5

Woonona 5

Katoomba 5

Wolli Creek 5

Canley Heights 5

Falls Creek 5

Grafton 5

The Hawkesbury Lookout was a popular spot to be fined over the Easter long weekend.

The suburb with the third highest number of fines was Hawkesbury Heights in the Blue Mountains.

The Hawkesbury Lookout in the Yellomundee Regional Park is a popular spot for tourists and for drivers looking for somewhere to stop and stretch their legs.

13 people have been fined at the lookout, all during the Easter long weekend.

Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said the high number of fines in his council area was because of visitors from closer to the city not getting the message.

"The community has responded very well, but we have had issues in the past weeks of outsiders coming out to the mountains," Clr Greenhill said.

"There were people reported to be going under barricades last weekend and one of our councillors reported that to police," he said.

"Hawkesbury lookout is an area where people stop for a view over Sydney … that is a typical tourist hot spot.

"The police up here have been really great."

Bondi has had relatively low number of fines compared to regional towns. Picture: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

Nowra, Kempsey and Tamworth were also hit with large amounts of fines, with 10, 8 and 7 respectively.

Most of the suburbs in the top 20 were in regional areas, but Sydney's west also copped its fair share of fines, with Mt Druitt getting 9 and Parramatta 8.

Waverley, which has 180 identified cases of coronavirus, was let off lightly compared to these suburbs, with only two fines in virus hotspot Bondi.

Waverley mayor Paula Masselos said the relatively low number of fines is because the community are being made aware of the rules through other ways.

"I think most people are doing the right thing but there are still people who are not and that's one of the reasons why we had our beaches close," Clr Masselos said.

"Police have a challenging job in enforcing the rules and I think under the circumstances they're doing a remarkable job," she said.

"Council have our ambassadors out reminding people about social distancing and our rangers are out educating people so that must help, we are mindful of the need to educate the community."

Originally published as NSW suburbs with the most COVID-19 fines