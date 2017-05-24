NSW Sport comments on Lennox Head Ski Jump

An artist impression of the Ski jump facility at Lennox Head. The size of the structure has upset locals, but it may not be as big as it appears in the artist impression.

REPRESENTATIVES from NSW Sport and Recreation said Lennox Head was chosen as the location for the proposed aerial ski jump due to its temperate climate, as it allows for a year-round training venue.

The proposed site for the multi-purpose pool and aerial ski jump facility was jointly chosen by funding partners, NSW State Government, Australian Sports Commission and the Australian Olympic Committee.

The existing Lake Ainsworth Sport and Recreation Centre attracts more than 13,500 local and inter-state visitors every year and NSW Sport predicts these visitor numbers will rise if the new facility is approved.

"The proposed ski jump and multi-purpose pool facility at the Lake Ainsworth will not only help train a new generation of Australia's top athletes in disciplines including aerial skiing, snow boarding and gymnastics, but offer local school students and the community a new state-of-the-art deep water pool,” Chief Executive Office of Sport Matt Miller said.

With the project currently on a four week exhibition with the Ballina Shire Council, the community of Lennox Head is tirelessly registering their concerns against the project.

"The Office of Sport will continue to work with the Lennox Heads Community and Ballina Shire Council to ensure the best possible outcomes for both the community and Australian athletes.”

"The existing centre contributes more than $2.5 million per annum into the local economy and the addition of the Lake Ainsworth Olympic Training Facility would provide a much needed boost for local jobs and businesses while supporting Australia's elite athletes.”

The Joint Regional Planning Panel predicts it will meet around July/August to determine the fate of the aerial ski jump.