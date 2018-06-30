Menu
Login

Greens senator suffers verbal abuse
Politics

Senator abused: ‘You should stop shagging men’

29th Jun 2018 9:54 AM

A NEW South Wales Senator has confirmed he used shocking unparliamentary language while attacking his South Australian Greens counterpart Sarah Hanson-Young and then swore at her when she confronted him.

Liberal Democratic Party senator David Leyonhjelm admitted he told Senator Hanson-Young to "stop shagging men" and then told her to "f**k off".

Senator Hanson-Young told Parliament that Senator Leyonhjelm made the remark during a vote on a motion about arming women with tasers to combat violence.

"I asked whether I heard him correctly. He confirmed he yelled, 'You should stop shagging men, Sarah'," Senator Hanson-Young said.

 

Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young speaks at Parliament House in Canberra on June 21. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP
Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young speaks at Parliament House in Canberra on June 21. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP

"Shocked, I told him he was a creep. His reply was to tell me to 'f**k off'."

Senate president Scott Ryan asked Senator Leyonhjelm to apologise but he refused.

Senator Leyonhjelm said he was responding to Senator Hanson-Young's interjection, which was "along the lines of all men being rapists".

"I responded by suggesting that if this was the case, she should stop shagging men. I did not yell at her," Senator Leyonhjelm said.

"Following the division, Senator Hanson-Young approached me and called me a creep. I told her to f**k off."

He said if the Greens senator took offence, it was an issue for her.

"I am prepared to rephrase my comments. I strongly urge Senator Hanson-Young to continue shagging men as she pleases," Senator Leyonhjelm said.

Senator Hanson-Young described the comments as sexist and offensive, adding she was disappointed Senator Leyonhjelm had not apologised.

 

Senator David Leyonhjelm in the Senate Question Time in the Senate Chamber, Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith
Senator David Leyonhjelm in the Senate Question Time in the Senate Chamber, Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith

Related Items

australian greens david leyonhjelm general-seniors-news liberal democrats obscene language. editors picks sarah hanson-young senator

Top Stories

    Two men now charged with manslaughter over Ballina death

    Two men now charged with manslaughter over Ballina death

    Crime They have been refused bail and will appear in Ballina Local Court over Aaron Marks' death. A woman has also been charged with hindering the investigation.

    Musical snapshot from Daniel Champagne

    Musical snapshot from Daniel Champagne

    Whats On He is performing on the Northern Rivers this Friday

    Boys embrace musical theatre for high school performance

    Boys embrace musical theatre for high school performance

    Community Most of the 110 students in the cast are boys

    Second chance for popular Alstonville rodeo

    Second chance for popular Alstonville rodeo

    Whats On The event will raise money for an important cause

    Local Partners