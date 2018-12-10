Menu
Login
Callum Brosnan. Picture: Facebook
Callum Brosnan. Picture: Facebook
News

Renewed calls for pill testing after death

by Dominica Sanda, AAP
10th Dec 2018 8:50 AM

THE NSW government has again rejected the possibility of pill testing being introduced at music festivals, following the death of a man on the weekend.

Callum Brosnan, 19, died on Sunday and three others were taken to hospital after suspected drug overdoses at the Knockout Games of Destiny dance party at Sydney Olympic Park on Saturday night.

"It is a human tragedy," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told the Nine Network on Monday.

The death of Mr Brosnan comes after two people died after overdosing at Sydney music festival Defqon. 1 earlier this year.

The drug law reform campaign Take Control wants pill testing at festivals but the premier rejected this, saying the government won't endorse anything that normalises illegal drug taking.

"If we thought it would save a single life, of course, we would go down that path," she said.

"Unfortunately what pill testing doesn't do is really take into account people's different physical attributes. What is safe for one person isn't safe for another."

 

Callum Brosnan. Picture: Facebook.
Callum Brosnan. Picture: Facebook.

 

Two women, aged 19 and 25, and a man remain in critical but stable conditions after being taken to Westmead Hospital on Saturday night.

Police officers at the festival issued 69 banning notices and conducted more than 200 searches, with 62 people found in possession of drugs including one woman who was found with nearly 400 tablets internally concealed.

Police charged several people, including a 25-year-old man who was allegedly found with 145 MDMA capsules in his possession.

NSW Labor has promised to hold a drug summit in 2019 if the party is elected to government at the state election in March.

Callum Brosnan collapsed at Knockout Games of Destiny dance party victim. Picture: 7News.
Callum Brosnan collapsed at Knockout Games of Destiny dance party victim. Picture: 7News.

More Stories

Show More
concert death drugs pills pill testing rave

Top Stories

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    Whats On VISITING Pat and Gynette Kennedy's home is a Northern Rivers Christmas tradition that has been going for 24 years.

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    News Staggering number of NSW drivers have nodded off behind the wheel.

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    News There's a beer backlash brewing across Australia

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    News Organisation plays a crucial role in patrolling our waterways

    Local Partners