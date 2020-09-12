Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NSW has recorded just six new coronavirus cases overnight, bringing the state’s total to 3968.
NSW has recorded just six new coronavirus cases overnight, bringing the state’s total to 3968.
Health

NSW records 6 new virus cases

12th Sep 2020 11:47 AM

NSW recorded only six new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the state's total to 3968.

Of the six new cases, one is a returned overseas traveller in hotel quarantine, and five were acquired in Australia, linked to knowns cases or clusters, NSW Health reported.

Four are close contacts of previously reported cases linked to the Concord Hospital cluster.

One is a household contact of a previously reported case linked to the outbreak at St Paul's Catholic College, Greystaynes, in Sydney's west.

This follows the state recording 10 cases on Friday, four of which were linked to known outbreaks and six were returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

Originally published as NSW records 6 new virus cases

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s hot in food on the Northern Rivers right now?

        Premium Content What’s hot in food on the Northern Rivers right now?

        News Native foods have gone from being a ‘fad’ to being widely accepted by chefs and foodies

        $2.5M business was always in tea leaves for mumpreneur

        Premium Content $2.5M business was always in tea leaves for mumpreneur

        News She grew a market stall into a $2.5M turnover in under a decade

        20m whale carcass on local beach sparks shark warning

        Premium Content 20m whale carcass on local beach sparks shark warning

        News AUTHORITIES are urging people to be shark smark.

        ’Time, energy, compassion’: Amazing efforts of volunteers

        Premium Content ’Time, energy, compassion’: Amazing efforts of volunteers

        News THE volunteer search party who looked for missing backpacker Theo Hayez is among...