Menu
Login
NSW Police hold extreme concerns for the welfare of 22-month-old Aria Jane Killiby.
NSW Police hold extreme concerns for the welfare of 22-month-old Aria Jane Killiby. NSW Police
Crime

NSW Police issue amber alert for missing Grafton toddler

Jarrard Potter
by
10th Apr 2019 3:45 PM | Updated: 3:55 PM

The NSW Police Force is seeking urgent public assistance to help locate a toddler who has been missing from the Grafton area since Monday morning.

At about 8.15am on April 8, police attended an address on North Street, Grafton, to execute a Child Recovery Order issued due to extreme concerns for the welfare of 22-month-old Aria Jane Killiby.

Officers searched the address; however, the child and her father, 24-year-old Leroy Killiby, were not located.

Aria Killiby is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a fair complexion, blonde hair and brown eyes.

 

NSW Police hold extreme concerns for the welfare of 22-month-old Aria Jane Killiby.
NSW Police hold extreme concerns for the welfare of 22-month-old Aria Jane Killiby. NSW Police

Leroy Killiby is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a fair complexion, of medium build, about 170cm-175cm tall, with brown hair and a brown beard. He has recently shaved one side of his head and tattooed the words 'Aria Jane' with a wasp motif.

 

NSW Police are seeking urgent public help in finding 24-year-old Leroy Killiby, who is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a fair complexion, of medium build, about 170cm-175cm tall, with brown hair and a brown beard.
NSW Police are seeking urgent public help in finding 24-year-old Leroy Killiby, who is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a fair complexion, of medium build, about 170cm-175cm tall, with brown hair and a brown beard. NSW Police

 

NSW Police are seeking urgent public help in finding 24-year-old Leroy Killiby, who is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a fair complexion, of medium build, about 170cm-175cm tall, with brown hair and a brown beard.
NSW Police are seeking urgent public help in finding 24-year-old Leroy Killiby, who is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a fair complexion, of medium build, about 170cm-175cm tall, with brown hair and a brown beard. NSW Police

They are believed to be travelling in a red Jeep Cherokee, with Queensland registration plates 131-XDG. It's thought they could have possibly travelled to Queensland.

Police are asking the public to be on alert and report any sightings of this man or car. He is known to frequent Tweed Heads and Queensland.

Ring Triple Zero (000) to provide any information about this abduction.

amber alert editors picks grafton missing toddler
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    HOUSE FIRE: 'I was yelling... they were still asleep'

    HOUSE FIRE: 'I was yelling... they were still asleep'

    News FIREFIGHTERS rushed to evacuate homes when a fire broke out in the early hours of this morning.

    ‘Horror movie’: Man’s fight to stay alive

    ‘Horror movie’: Man’s fight to stay alive

    News The fight to stay alive in the shark capital of Australia

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Crime Queensland man blows seven times the legal limit in Tweed

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    News Cameron Insterstate speaks out after alleged pursuit