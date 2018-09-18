Police hunt for missing teen and infant

Jaylei and her baby have not been seen since Sunday.

NSW Police are searching for a teenage girl and her nine-week-old baby who have been missing from Sydney's east since Sunday.

Jaylei Woods, 15, and her nine-week old son, Jakiyah, were last seen leaving a residential facility on Coogee Bay Road, Coogee, at around 2pm on Sunday.

When she didn't return as planned, officers from Eastern Beaches Police Area Command were notified.

Police have concerns for the pair’s wellbeing.

The girl is described as being of Pacific Islander/Maori appearance, about 157cm tall, of medium to solid build, with dark hair.

She was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, jeans, and carrying a jumper.

Baby Jakiyah is described as having dark hair.



Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.