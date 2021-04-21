‘NSW only’: Should QLD drivers be banned from our beach?

One Northern Rivers resident reckons Queenslanders should be banned from South Ballina Beach.

As anger continues over the sudden decision to close South Ballina Beach to four-wheel drives, residents have made some wild alternate suggestions.

Vehicles have been banned from the beach since March 31.

While people admit there is a problem with hoons, they say a minority has ruined it for others who do the right thing.

One of the suggestions made in recent days has been to ban Queenslanders instead, because "convoys" come down "specifically for the purpose of hooning".

