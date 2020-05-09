Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man is due to face court accused of stabbing his older brother through a car window after the two got into a fight.
A man is due to face court accused of stabbing his older brother through a car window after the two got into a fight.
Crime

Man behind bars after brother stabbed

by Luke Costin
9th May 2020 8:56 AM

A Sydney man is behind bars accused of stabbing his older brother and attacking his brother's car.

The 43-year-old and his brother, 48, were allegedly in a physical altercation inside a Cambridge Park home on Friday evening, police said on Saturday.

After the older brother went outside to his car, the younger brother allegedly threw a glass bottle at the car and then stabbed the seated man through the open driver-side window.

He then stabbed the car multiple times, police allege.

The younger brother was arrested and refused police bail on charges of domestic-violence-related wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and damaging property.

He is due to face Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

The older brother was treated for a shoulder wound and taken to Westmead Hospital.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as NSW man behind bars after brother stabbed

court crime domestic violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ease the burden of isolation with volunteer visitors

        premium_icon Ease the burden of isolation with volunteer visitors

        News NORTHERN Rivers Community Gateway is running a volunteer visitors program to help ease the isolation affecting elderly people.

        Intersection ‘instils fear’, but Lismore MP has a plan

        premium_icon Intersection ‘instils fear’, but Lismore MP has a plan

        News Intersection has terrible crash history and it’s now time for action

        Music fans still waiting for Bluesfest refunds

        premium_icon Music fans still waiting for Bluesfest refunds

        Entertainment THE festival’s insurers have advised their claim is “moving forward”

        2000 bikers put on hold due to coronavirus

        premium_icon 2000 bikers put on hold due to coronavirus

        News The 37th annual Ulysses Rally, which was due to be held in Lismore, has been...