Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Pagewood man, 52, allegedly committed the acts at Eastgardens on Monday and again about 12.40pm on Friday, police say.
The Pagewood man, 52, allegedly committed the acts at Eastgardens on Monday and again about 12.40pm on Friday, police say.
Crime

NSW man arrested after 'foodcourt sex act'

by Luke Costin
1st Feb 2020 12:24 PM

A MIDDLE-AGED man who allegedly carried out sexual acts while seated near teenage girls in a shopping centre food court has been arrested in Sydney.

The Pagewood man, 52, allegedly committed the acts at Eastgardens on Monday and again about 12.40pm on Friday, police say.

After police were alerted on Friday, he was arrested that afternoon at home and charged with three counts of carrying out a sexual act with another without consent and aggravated sexual act with another without consent.

He's due to face Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

More Stories

Show More
crime food court nsw police public masturbation sex act

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Goodbye to kind, gentle and much-loved artist

        premium_icon Goodbye to kind, gentle and much-loved artist

        News More than 1000 people came to say their final farewell to 'exceptional' man and artist Albert ‘Digby’ Moran at his funeral at Wardell.

        Youths in court over police pursuits from Grafton to Ballina

        premium_icon Youths in court over police pursuits from Grafton to Ballina

        Crime After allegedly leading police on several high-speed pursuits in a stolen vehicle...

        200 extra truck movements a day

        premium_icon 200 extra truck movements a day

        News WONDERING why there are more trucks on the road than usual at these Northern Rivers...

        Stunning satellite imagery reveals natural fire recovery

        premium_icon Stunning satellite imagery reveals natural fire recovery

        News Images show how Rappville is recovering after the bushfires.