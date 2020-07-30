Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

NSW jail locks down after first case of COVID-19

by LINDA SILMALIS
30th Jul 2020 10:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Parklea jail is in lockdown with staff advised to wear masks after recording its first confirmed ever case of COVID-19 in an inmate.

The inmate is understood to have arrived from Victoria when he was detained at the Surry Hills police cells before later being moved to Parklea prison.

Since returning a positive test, the inmate has been transferred to the special NSW Corrective Services COVID-19 hospital set up at Silverwater Metropolitan Remand and Reception prison.

Parklea Prison has confirmed an inmate who arrived from Victoria has tested positive for COVID-19.
Parklea Prison has confirmed an inmate who arrived from Victoria has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a message sent to jail staff shortly before 7am today, Parklea governor Paul Baker revealed an inmate arrived at the prison on July 27.

Mr Baker said while the prisoner had not been in "direct" contact with staff or inmates, the jail would not be sending inmates out "nor receive inmates in the centre".

"I was informed late last night that an inmate in 6b tested positive for COVID-19," he wrote.

"He arrived on 27th July and was subject to isolation procedures since his arrival."

He said prisoners in sections 6a and 6b would remain locked in while deep cleaning took place.

"Staff in these units should wear masks. We will not send inmate outs, nor receive inmates in the centre today."

More to come

 

 

Originally published as NSW jail locks down after first case of COVID-19

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 nsw parklea jail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Six sex crimes that shook our region

        premium_icon Six sex crimes that shook our region

        Crime ONE man, who repeatedly attacked his own daughter, will spend up to 48 years behind bars.

        This late night activity cost two fishermen $5000

        premium_icon This late night activity cost two fishermen $5000

        News TWO fishermen have been caught up to no good during a late night outing.

        Actor, entrepreneur launches global streaming service

        premium_icon Actor, entrepreneur launches global streaming service

        News THE service is owned by a Ballina resident.

        Ballina restaurant workers wear masks to serve diners

        premium_icon Ballina restaurant workers wear masks to serve diners

        News THE owners said they wanted to “do our part” to control the virus.