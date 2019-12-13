Menu
NSW Health has issued a measles warning after an infected man returned to Sydney from overseas.
Health

Measles warning after man returns home with disease

13th Dec 2019 8:00 PM

NSW Health is warning people to be alert to signs and symptoms of measles after an infected man returned to Sydney from overseas.

Samoa is in the midst of a large measles outbreak and outbreaks have also affected New Zealand, Tonga, American Samoa and Fiji.

NSW Health's acting director of communicable diseases Christine Selvey said overseas travellers were at risk if they hadn't had two doses of measles vaccine.

Most infections in NSW this year were acquired overseas, Dr Selvey said in a statement on Friday.

"Symptoms to watch out for include fever, sore eyes and a cough followed three or four days later by a red, blotchy rash that spreads from the head to the rest of the body," she said.

The infected man made several trips on public transport involving bus and train stations and stops at Kogarah, Redfern, Rhodes, Wenthworth Point, Olympic Park, Randwick and Mascot between Thursday, December 5 and Thursday, December 12.

He visited a number of locations including St George Hospital's emergency department at Kogarah while unknowingly infectious.

NSW Health said the locations posed no ongoing threat but people who may have been in the same place as the man, at the same time, were at risk of developing measles until December 30.

The measles vaccine is free for anyone born during or after 1966 who doesn't have two documented doses.

"If you're unsure whether you've been vaccinated against measles in the past, it's safe to have another dose," Dr Selvey said.

health measles nsw government

