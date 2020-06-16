Menu
Southern Highland Wines
Business

NSW exporters given $10k state government grant

by Matthew Benns
15th Jun 2020 9:37 PM
Small and medium exporters have been given a $10,000 boost from the NSW government as part of a $13 million package aimed at boosting sales overseas.

The package will be unveiled by Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Treasurer Dominic Perrottet on Tuesday to support export companies hit by the COVID economic slump.

"We know many of our regional exporters and communities have been doing it tough over the past few months, with disruptions to freight channels and reduction in orders," Mr Barilaro said.

 

Eddy Rossi from Southern Highlands Wines is hoping for a quick recovery from the COVID-19 economic slump. Picture: David Swift
The package will give exporters a $10,000 grant to help them develop e-commerce channels to sell their products online without physically needing to go overseas.

Money is also being invested in NSW trade attaches on the ground in foreign countries to provide leads and offer support.

Southern Highland Wines owner Eddy Rossi was ready to launch his wines in Hong Kong with a local bar owner when the COVID-19 lockdown hit.

"A package like this will certainly help us restart," Mr Rossi said.

