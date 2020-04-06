Menu
NSW confirms two more deaths, national death toll 37

6th Apr 2020 8:19 AM | Updated: 8:26 AM

 

NSW has confirmed two more COVID-19 deaths.

The men, aged 86 and 85, both died yesterday.

That brings the state's death toll to 18 and the national death toll to 37.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia is now approaching 6000.

There are 2637 cases in NSW, 1135 in Victoria, 907 in Queensland, 453 in Western Australia, 409 in South Australia, 96 in the Australian Capital Territory, 86 in Tasmania and 27 in the Northern Territory.

Meanwhile Australians have been urged to prepare for a "very different" Easter this year as harsh coronavirus measures continue - but there is some good news in the latest infection numbers.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy urged people to continue strict social distancing and avoid the temptation to visit family and friends this weekend, noting Australia is in a "good place" with tough measures beginning to show results.

 

More to come

 

