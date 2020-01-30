NSW bushfire inquiry announced

Ms Haslinger was given a “fee quote estimate” of $9562 on January 20 by the council. Picture: Flavio Brancaleone

The impact of climate change on the unprecedented NSW bushfire crisis will be examined in a new inquiry announced by the state government.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced the inquiry, saying it is crucial to "leave no stone unturned".

The inquiry will be run by two experts over a six-month period and will take submissions from the public.

"NSW is incredibly proud of the efforts of all our emergency services personnel and volunteers throughout this ongoing bushfire season, but the scale of these fires has been unprecedented," Ms Berejiklian said.

"This inquiry will allow NSW to learn from this season and the catastrophic conditions we've faced, and apply these learnings for the future."