NSW announces new restrictions

Tough new restrictions in New South Wales will see weddings forced to limit their guest lists once more, as "all indoor hospitality venues" become limited to bookings of no more than 10 per group.

Weddings will be able to have no more than 150 people, with everyone to remain seated at all times, while funerals will be limited to 100.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the four-square metre rule will still apply to venues, and the smaller number, whether it is by space or by limit, will apply to each venue.

The Premier said there would be no changes today to the amount of people allowed in your home, but she flagged the state's Chief Health Officer, Kerry Chant, was advising it be reduced to 10 shortly.

Eight new cases of coronavirus were announced for NSW on Friday, from testing up to 8pm on Thursday night.

Of those, two were in hotel quarantine and six were cases of community transmission.

A further five tested positive after 8pm - three were linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster, but were not at the Casula pub, as well as a man in his 40s and a teenager, which are both under investigation.

