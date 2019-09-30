Menu
Login
Crime

NSW adopts UK cops' tactics to fight crime

30th Sep 2019 7:22 AM

NSW Police are adopting a new crime-fighting tactic developed in the UK that has been used to help prevent terrorist attacks.

Project Servator involves high-visibility police patrols with an emphasis on more public interaction and preventing crimes before they happen.

The state will be the first jurisdiction outside the UK to adopt the tactic, which was pioneered by London police in 2014.

NSW Police said it involves deploying both high-visibility and plainclothes officers, including those trained to look for signs someone is planning a crime.

Project Servator patrols will wear a patch on their sleeve and will interact with members of the public, who will be encouraged to approach and help police.

The strategy has been successful in helping UK counter terrorism units prevent attacks, but Deputy Commissioner Jeff Loy said the patrols will target all levels of crime.

"The community can expect to see unpredictable, high-visibility police deployments at various locations, initially in Sydney but potentially elsewhere as well," he said in a statement on Monday.

"Uniformed, plain clothes and specialist officers will be out in force and engaging with local businesses and people going about their daily activities."

Project Servator has already gained results around the CBD in recent months, police said.

crime editors picks england nsw united kingdom

Top Stories

    Measles alert for Northern Rivers after child diagnosed

    Measles alert for Northern Rivers after child diagnosed

    Health SYMPTOMS for the highly infectious but preventable disease don't appear until 10 to 14 days after exposure.

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    News What you should not do when there is a high risk of fire

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Environment Ban on solid fuel fires in State forests comes into effect on Sunday

    How bad will bushfire season be, and what do you need to do?

    How bad will bushfire season be, and what do you need to do?

    Environment Bushfires have already caused devastation to the Northern Rivers