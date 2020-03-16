NRMA: Northern Rivers fuel prices should be lower

WITH fuel prices in some parts of the state plummeting to $1.09 per litre, Northern Rivers motorists have been wondering why they're paying so much at the bowser.

Prices have dropped in the past month by about five cents per litre in most local towns except for Lismore, which has seen no change.

NRMA spokesman Peter Khoury conceded Northern Rivers motorists have been paying more at the pump than most people in recent weeks.

"These prices are higher than they should be," Mr Khoury said.

"Averages are high compared to most of NSW."

In nearby Tweed Heads, motorists are paying just over $1.10 per litre compared to motorists in Lismore who are paying above $1.45.

Mr Khoury said the Tweed Heads fuel cycle was linked to the Brisbane cycle, which fluctuates significantly.

"Looking at Ballina, Casino, Byron Bay, Kyogle, Lismore and Tenterfield, those towns don't have price cycles; they tend to stabilise, they don't go up and down the way the Brisbane cycle does," he said.

You can buy the cheapest fuel on the Northern Rivers in Casino, at $1.26 per litre, which is a good deal according to Mr Khoury, who would like to see other towns follow suit.

"In Ballina and Byron Bay, there's almost no spread of prices," he said.

Local motorists can look forward to a bit of relief.

"They should fall further than they have been," Mr Khoury said.

"We've been saying prices should fall by another five or 10 cents."

A number of factors have contributed to a drop in fuel costs across Australia.

"Oil prices were steadily falling because of coronavirus, especially in Asian markets, which is what we look to, and price wars between the Saudis and Russians have seen prices fall even further," Mr Khoury said.