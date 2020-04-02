NRL’s desperate ploy to save major money-spinner

The NRL will move heaven and earth to ensure State of Origin takes place this year. Picture: AAP

Queensland coach Kevin Walters has thrown his support behind an end-of-year State of Origin series as the NRL desperately searches for a way to play its money-spinning feature.

It is believed the NRL is intent on playing an Origin series this year even if the suspended 2020 premiership season does not get back underway.

State of Origin is the NRL's cash cow, injecting millions into the game and is consistently the most-watched television program in Australia.

The NRL is working feverishly to restart the 2020 season which was last week suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If the season recommences, it is likely to be in a condensed format with less rounds and having breaks to play State of Origin would put more strain on the competition.

The idea of playing a three-game Origin series across three consecutive weekends following the completion of the NRL season has been floated.

And Walters said the concept had his backing for what would become an intense fortnight of Origin football in November-December, traditionally cricket season.

"There's been a few options spoken about and it all depends on when the NRL gets back," he said.

"One is playing the Origin series at the end of the season which I think would work.

"Another option is playing the series as normal during the NRL season, but without byes and the like. It would put more strain on players but they are pretty resilient and would be able to handle it.

"We could get all the players together, have a bigger squad of 25 players and have it like a Test series over three weekends in a row.

"You'd think that would be the most sensible option. It would be the easiest way to set it up and run and the players would love to be part of it

"It would be enormous for that time of the year. It would be something new for the players but I don't think the passion, drive or desire from either state would waiver. It's Origin."

Queensland coach Kevin Walters would be happy to see the series played at the end of the year. Picture: AAP

The NRL's priority is to recommence the 2020 premiership and start pocketing crucial broadcast revenue again.

But the league is determined to host an Origin series this year, and Walters said he believed it would happen, even if the Adelaide Oval opener was scrapped because of crowd bans.

"The NRL are trying to get the NRL up and firing and Origin will fall in place around that," he said.

"I can't see why it won't happen. If the NRL gets back and starts playing then Origin will go ahead at some stage.

"That's my belief and the information I'm getting from the NRL and QRL (Queensland Rugby League).

"Everyone is keen for it to happen as long as it's in a safe environment where it can work.

"The self-isolation seems to be working with Queensland which is great news. If we can all stick by that then we're helping each other get back to their lives."

A curve-ball for Walters and NSW counterpart Brad Fittler if the NRL season doesn't restart would be selecting teams with minimal football being played.

The Maroons have lost the past two series and Walters was desperate to bring the shield back to Queensland this year.

Originally published as NRL's desperate ploy to save major money-spinner