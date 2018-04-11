Full NRL teams Round 6
THE teams are in for NRL Round 6.
ROOSTERS v RABBITOHS
Thursday, April 12th, 8:05pm, Allianz Stadium
Roosters: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Reece Robinson, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 Joseph Manu, 5 Blake Ferguson, 6 Luke Keary, 7 Cooper Cronk, 8 Sio Siua Taukeiaho, 9 Jake Friend (c), 10 Dylan Napa, 11 Boyd Cordner (c), 12 Ryan Matterson, 13 Isaac Liu
Interchange: 14 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 15 Zane Tetevano, 16 Mitchell Aubusson, 17 Victor Radley
Reserves: 18 Nat Butcher, 19 Kurt Baptiste, 20 Mitchell Cornish, 21 Frank-Paul Nuuausala
SuperCoach analysis: The Roosters are unchanged but Joseph Manu (corked bicep) must prove his fitness.
Rabbitohs: 1 Alex Johnston, 2 Richie Kennar, 3 Greg Inglis (c), 4 Dane Gagai, 5 Robert Jennings, 6 Cody Walker, 7 Adam Reynolds, 8 Thomas Burgess, 9 Damien Cook, 10 George Burgess, 11 John Sutton, 12 Angus Crichton, 13 Cameron Murray
Interchange: 14 Adam Doueihi, 15 Mark Nicholls, 16 Jason Clark, 17 Tevita Tatola
Reserves: 18 Robbie Farah, 19 Hymel Hunt, 20 Campbell Graham, 21 Kyle Turner
SuperCoach analysis: Richie Kennar (hamstring) returns, pushing Dane Gagai to centre and Hymel Hunt out of the 17. Cameron Murray (hamstring) has been named despite struggling through training on Tuesday.
STORM v KNIGHTS
Friday, April 13th, 6:00pm, AAMI Park
Storm: 1 Billy Slater, 2 Suliasi Vunivalu, 3 Young Tonumaipea, 4 Curtis Scott, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Ryley Jacks, 8 Jesse Bromwich, 9 Cameron Smith (c), 10 Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 11 Felise Kaufusi, 12 Ryan Hoffman, 13 Kenny Bromwich,
Interchange: 14 Joe Stimson, 15 Tim Glasby, 16 Christian Welch, 17 Sam Kasiano
Reserves: 18 Brandon Smith, 19 Patrick Kaufusi, 20 Brodie Croft, 21 Justin Olam
SuperCoach analysis: Young halfback Brodie Croft has been axed in favour of Ryley Jacks.
Knights: 1 Kalyn Ponga, 2 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 3 Sione Mata'utia, 4 Nathan Ross, 5 Ken Sio, 6 Brock Lamb, 7 Mitchell Pearce (c), 8 Daniel Saifit, 9 Slade Griffin, 10 Jacob Lillyman, 11 Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 12 Aidan Guerra, 13 Herman Ese'ese
Interchange: 14 Danny Levi, 15 Chris Heighington, 16 Jamie Buhrer (c), 17 Jacob Saifiti
Reserves: 18 Luke Yates, 19 Josh King, 20 Jack Cogger, 21 Cory Denniss
SuperCoach analysis. Mitch Barnett (suspension) is out. Herman Ese'ese switches to lock, with Daniel Saifiti to start at prop and brother Jacob coming onto the bench.
DRAGONS v SHARKS
Friday, 7:50pm, April 13th, WIN Stadium
Dragons: 1 Matthew Dufty, 2 Nene Macdonald, 3 Euan Aitken, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Jason Nightingale, 6 Gareth Widdop (c), 7 Ben Hunt, 8 James Graham, 9 Cameron McInnes, 10 Paul Vaughan, 11 Tyson Frizell, 12 Tariq Sims, 13 Jack De Belin
Interchange: 14 Jeremy Latimore, 15 Kurt Mann, 16 Leeson Ah Mau, 17 Hame Sele
Reserves: 18 Jacob Host, 19 Zachary Lomax, 20 Reece Robson, 21 Blake Lawrie
SuperCoach analysis: Luciano Leilua drops out with Hame Sele coming onto the bench.
Sharks: 1 Matt Moylan, 2 Edrick Lee, 3 Josh Dugan, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Valentine Holmes, 6 Trent Hodkinson, 7 Chad Townsend, 8 Andrew Fifita, 9 Jayden Brailey, 10 Matt Prior, 11 Luke Lewis, 12 Wade Graham (c), 13 Paul Gallen (c)
Interchange: 14 Kurt Capewell, 15 Kurt Dillion, 16 Avagalu Seumanufagai, 17 Joseph Paulo
Reserves: 18 Jesse Ramien, 19 Scott Sorensen, 20 Jack Williams, 21 Kyle Flanagan
SuperCoach analysis: Matt Moylan retains the fullback spot ahead of Josh Dugan (groin), who returns at centre in place of Jesse Ramien. Sosaia Feki is replaced on the wing by Edrick Lee. James Segeyaro (concussion) misses out with prop Kurt Dillon added to the interchange.
WARRIORS v BRONCOS
Saturday, 3:00pm (AEST), April 14th, Mt Smart Stadium
Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 2 David Fusitu'a 3 Peta Hiku 4 Solomone Kata 5 Ken Maumalo 6 Blake Green 7 Shaun Johnson 8 Bunty Afoa 9 Issac Luke 10 Agnatius Paasi 11 Leivaha Pulu 12 Tohu Harris 13 Adam Blair 14 Jazz Tevaga 15 Sam Lisone 16 Simon Mannering 17 Anthony Gelling 18 Mason Lino 20 Chris Satae 21 Isaiah Papali'i 22 Sam Cook
SuperCoach analysis: Understandably no changes to the 17 following five straight wins, however SuperCoach cheapie Ligi Sao drops out of the extended squad, replaced by fellow cheapie Isaiah Papali'i.
Broncos: 1 Darius Boyd (c), 2 Corey Oates, 3 James Roberts, 4 Jack Bird, 5 Jamayne Isaako, 6 Anthony Milford, 7 Kodi Nikorima, 8 Matthew Lodge, 9 Andrew McCullough, 10 Tevita Pangai jnr, 11 Alex Glenn, 12 Matt Gillett, 13 Josh McGuire
Interchange: 14 Sam Thaiday, 15 Joe Ofahengaue, 16 Korbin Sims, 17 Jaydn Su'A
Reserves: 18 Tom Opacic, 19 Troy Dargan, 20 Sam Tagataese, 21 Payne Haas
SuperCoach analysis: Alex Glenn (shoulder) returns, pushing Jaydn Su'A to the bench and Tom Opacic to the reserves.
COWBOYS v BULLDOGS
Saturday, 5:30pm, April 14th, 1300 Smiles Stadium
Cowboys: 1 Lachlan Coote, 2 Kyle Feldt, 3 Justin O'Neill, 4 Ben Hampton, 5 Antonio Winterstein, 6 Michael Morgan, 7 Johnathan Thurston (c), 8 Matthew Scott (c), 9 Jake Granville, 10 Scott Bolton, 11 Gavin Cooper, 12 Coen Hess, 13 Jason Taumalolo
Interchange: 14 Te Maire Martin, 15 John Asiata, 16 Corey Jensen, 17 Ethan Lowe
Reserves: 18 Francis Molo, 19 Javid Bowen, 20 Enari Tuala, 21 Jake Clifford
SuperCoach analysis: Lachlan Coote returns to the top grade at fullback. Ben Hampton switches to centre with Javid Bowen dropping out.
Bulldogs: 1 Moses Mbye, 2 Brett Morris, 3 Josh Morris, 4 Will Hopoate, 5 Marcelo Montoya, 6 Jeremy Marshall-King, 7 Kieran Foran, 8 Aaron Woods, 9 Michael Lichaa, 10 David Klemmer, 11 Josh Jackson (c), 12 Raymond Faitala-Mariner, 13 Adam Elliott
Interchange: 14 Asipeli Fine, 15 Danny Fualalo, 16 Greg Eastwood, 17 Kerrod Holland
Reserves: 18 John Olive, 19 Rhyse Martin, 20 Renouf Toomaga, 21 Reimis Smith
SuperCoach analysis: Unchanged for now pending Josh Jackson's trip to the judiciary. Rhyse Martin and Renouf Toomaga have been named on the reserves as cover. UPDATE: Jackson has been cleared at the judiciary.
RAIDERS v EELS
Saturday, 7:30pm, April 14th, GIO Stadium
Raiders: 1 Jack Wighton, 2 Nick Cotric, 3 Jarrod Croker (c), 4 Joseph Leilua, 5 Jordan Rapana, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Aiden Sezer, 8 Iosia Soliola, 9 Siliva Havili, 10 Junior Paulo, 11 Joseph Tapine, 12 Elliott Whitehead, 13 Luke Bateman
Interchange: 14 Ata Hingano, 15 Shannon Boyd, 16 Josh Papalii, 17 Dunamis Lui
Reserves: 18 Liam Knight, 19 Michael Oldfield, 20 Brad Abbey, 21 Jack Murchie
SuperCoach analysis: Jack Wighton (birth of child) returns at fullback, pushing Nick Cotric to the wing and Michael Oldfield to reserves. Sam Williams (knee) is replaced in the halves by Blake Austin. Josh Papalii has earned a reprieve on the bench after one week out, replacing Liam Knight.
Eels: 1 Clint Gutherson, 2 George Jennings, 3 Michael Jennings, 4 Kirisome Auva'a, 5 Bevan French, 6 Corey Norman, 7 Mitchell Moses, 8 Peni Terepo, 9 Kaysa Pritchard, 10 Tim Mannah (c), 11 Manu Ma'u, 12 Tony Williams, 13 Tepai Moeroa
Interchange: 14 Beau Scott, 15 Kenny Edwards, 16 Daniel Alvaro, 17 Kane Evans
Reserves: 18 Will Smith, 19 David Gower, 20 Suaia Matagi, 21 Josh Hoffman
SuperCoach analysis: Clint Gutherson (ACL) returns at fullback, pushing Will Smith to reserves. Bevan French (shoulder) returns on the wing in place of Josh Hoffman with SuperCoach cheapie George Jennings holding his spot. Nathan Brown (ankle, round eight) is out with Tepai Moeroa to start and Kane Evans (ribs) returning on the bench. Peni Terepo starts at prop with Daniel Alvaro moving to the bench.
PANTHERS v TITANS
Sunday, 2:00pm, April 15th, Panthers Stadium
Panthers: 1 Dylan Edwards, 2 Josh Mansour, 3 Isaah Yeo, 4 Dean Whare, 5 Christian Crichton, 6 Tyrone Peachey, 7 James Maloney, 8 Trent Merrin, 9 Peter Wallace (c), 10 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11 Viliame Kikau, 12 Corey Harawira-Naera, 13 James Fisher-Harris
Interchange: 14 Wayde Egan, 15 Kaide Ellis, 16 Moses Leota, 17 James Tamou
Reserves: 18 Jarome Luai, 19 Nick Tui-Toso, 20 Sione Katoa, 21 Jack Hetherington
SuperCoach analysis: Waqa Blake (ankle) is replaced at centre by Isaah Yeo, with Corey Harawira-Naera starting in the back row and Kaide Ellis joining the bench.
Titans: 1 Michael Gordon, 2 Anthony Don, 3 Dale Copley, 4 Konrad Hurrell, 5 Phillip Sami, 6 Kane Elgey, 7 Ashley Taylor, 8 Jarrod Wallace, 9 Nathan Peats, 10 Max King, 11 Kevin Proctor, 12 Will Matthews, 13 Jai Arrow
Interchange: 14 Mitch Rein, 15 Morgan Boyle, 16 Bryce Cartwright, 17 Jack Stockwell
Reserves: 18 Leilani Latu, 19 Keegan Hipgrave, 20 Ryan Simpkins, 21 Tyronne Roberts-Davis
SuperCoach analysis: Ryan James (suspension) is replaced at prop by Max King. Will Matthews (knee) returns in the back row, pushing Morgan Boyle to the bench. Jack Stockwell earns a spot on the interchange with Keegan Hipgrave dropping out.
SEA EAGLES v TIGERS
Sunday, 4:00pm, April 15th, Lottoland
Sea Eagles: 1 Tom Trbojevic, 2 Brad Parker, 3 Dylan Walker, 4 Brian Kelly, 5 Akuila Uate, 6 Lachlan Croker, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans (c), 8 Addin Fonua-Blake, 9 Apisai Koroisau, 10 Martin Taupau, 11 Joel Thompson, 12 Jack Gosiewski, 13 Jake Trbojevic
Interchange: 14 Jackson Hastings, 15 Shaun Lane, 16 Lloyd Perrett, 17 Frank Winterstein
Reserves: 18 Matthew Wright, 19 Jonathan Wright, 21 Taniela Paseka, 22 Tofofoa Sipley
SuperCoach analysis: Tom Trbojevic (ankle) returns at fullback. Brad Parker (illness) is also back following a late withdrawal, with Matt and Jonathan Wright missing out. Jack Gosiewski has surged into cheapie contention after being named to start on an edge with Frank Winterstein dropping to the bench.
Tigers: 1 Corey Thompson, 2 David Nofoaluma, 3 Esan Marsters, 4 Kevin Naiqama, 5 Malakai Watene-Zelezniak, 6 Benji Marshall (c), 7 Luke Brooks, 8 Alex Twal, 9 Jacob Liddle, 10 Ben Matulino, 11 Chris Lawrence, 12 Robbie Rochow, 13 Matthew Eisenhuth
Interchange: 14 Josh Reynolds, 15 Josh Aloiai, 16 Michael Chee-Kam, 17 Sauaso Sue
Reserves: 18 Tim Grant, 19 Chris McQueen, 20 Tyson Gamble, 21 Tuimoala Lolohea
SuperCoach analysis: Big-money recruit Josh Reynolds (hamstring) has been named on the bench for his Tigers' debut. Jacob Liddle starts at hooker with Pita Godinet dropping out. Tui Lolohea has been dropped, with David Nofoaluma recalled on the wing and Corey Thompson back at fullback. Alex Twal starts at prop for Russell Packer (knee) with Sauaso Sue joining the bench.