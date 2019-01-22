NRL SuperCoach L-plate guide

SUPERCOACH NRL is Australia's favourite rugby league fantasy game - an internet phenomenon with almost 140,000 players and $126,750 in prizes to be won.

If you are new to SuperCoach, here's how it works: You're a real coach, with a salary cap to spend, a team to pick and games to win.

Each of your players receives a weekly score based on their real-life, game-day statistics, earning a total score for your team.

Take on your mates for ultimate bragging rights and also track your progress against all other SuperCoaches in the hunt for huge weekly and major prizes, including a $50,000 overall prize.

Registering for SuperCoach is completely free and takes just a few minutes.

Once registered:

* YOU have a $9.6 million salary cap (in line with the actual NRL cap) and 25 players to pick.

* FILL each position, from front row to fullback and everything in between - you'll need four props, six backrowers, seven centre/wings and two each at hooker, halfback, five-eighth and fullback. Remember to save your team as you go.

* HERE'S our first tip - forwards are the most consistent SuperCoach players as they perform the most work. Backs have a higher scoring potential due to attacking stats, but lack consistency as they don't do as much running and tackling.

Jake Trbojevic is a consistent performer in the forwards.

* IF you're struggling to pick a side, use the auto select feature and we'll pick a team for you.

* CHANGE your initial squad as often as you like until round one starts.

* BEFORE each round, choose a starting 13 and four reserves from your squad of 25. Select one of these players as captain; he earns double points, and a vice captain as back up.

* DURING the season, you have 37 trades to build your side into a SuperCoach powerhouse. Each week you can make up to two trades, except for the "Super" bye round between rounds 14 and 15 where you get five trades.

* KEEP on top of your team management throughout the week - and while on the go - with our fantastic apps available on Apple and Android.

WHAT ARE ALL THE NRL PLAYER POSITIONS?

Hooker - Amount in full Supercoach squad: 2

Number on field: 1

Role: Fields the ball first from play-the-balls and sets up each play. Defends in the middle and therefore makes a heap of tackles. Also known as dummy half.

NRL's best: Damien Cook

Damien Cook was the best player in SuperCoach last year.

Prop - Amount in full squad: 4

Number on field: 2

Role: These are the big boppers who do the hard tackling and running up the middle.

NRL's best: Andrew Fifita

Second row - Amount in full squad: 6

Number on field: 3

Role: Like props, second rowers also do plenty of the tough stuff, but stand a bit wider and are therefore used more in attack.

NRL's best: Boyd Cordner

Halfback - Amount in full squad: 2

Number on field: 1

Role: The team's chief playmaker, kicker and generally the star player. Sets up most attacking plays.

NRL's best: Cooper Cronk

Five-eighth - Amount in full squad: 2

Number on field: 1

Role: Also a playmaker, but generally stands one wide of the halfback and therefore has more of a running role.

NRL's best: Cameron Munster

Centre/wing - Amount in full squad: 7

Number on field: 4

Role: The speedsters. The finishers. These guys score the most tries and benefit from the good work of those inside them.

NRL's best: Latrell Mitchell

Latrell Mitchell is coming off a breakout season.

Fullback - Amount in full squad: 2

Number on field: 1

Role: Stands behind the play in defence to mop up kicks and cover for defensive breaks. A third playmaker and extra runner in attack.

NRL's best: James Tedesco

Who is the most expensive player in the game?

Rabbitohs hooker Damien Cook. He is so expensive because he was the best player in SuperCoach last year, based on average. Almost all player prices are based on 2018 average, apart from rookies.

Who are the cheapest players in the game?

All rookies are added to the game at $168,100. They rise in price as they improve, so it's important to get in early.

What is the number one tip for playing SuperCoach?

Spend up big on forwards (hooker, prop, second row). They perform the most work (tackles and runs) and are therefore the most consistent SuperCoach players.

Cameron Smith is always a popular SuperCoach player.

SUPERCOACH PRIZE STRUCTURE

SuperCoach grand prizes:

1st = $50k

2nd = $5k

3rd to 10th = $1k

Total = $63k

SuperCoach weekly prizes:

1st = $1k

2nd = $500

3rd = $250

x25 Rounds, total = $43,750

Tipping:

1st = $20k

Total prize pool = $126,750