Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Josh Reynolds has appeared in an alarming video.
Josh Reynolds has appeared in an alarming video.
Rugby League

NRL star Josh Reynold’s fiery argument with woman revealed

22nd Jan 2020 12:35 PM

FOOTAGE has emerged of NRL star Josh Reynolds in an argument with a woman.

The Wests Tigers utility can be seen in the vision with his shirt off, telling a female to get out of his house.

The woman appears to be filming Reynolds while lying down.

In the video, published by foxsports.com.au and which is being circulated online, an agitated Reynolds calls the woman a "dog".

"Give me my phone," Reynolds is heard saying before the camera focuses on him.

"What's wrong with ya?"

"I don't even know, Josh," the woman responds.

Reynolds says: "Can you get out. Out of my house, I want you out now. I want you out now or I'm going to f***ing flip it. I swear to god, I'm going to flip it."

The woman then says: "Why? What did I do?"

Reynolds reacts by calling the woman a "f***ing piece of s***" and a "f***ing dog".

He also says she "scared the f*** out of me" by barging in on him.

The video finishes with the woman saying "oh, wowee".

In a statement issued by the Wests Tigers the club stated: "Both Josh and Wests Tigers have previously alerted the NRL Unit as to this matter and will continue to work closely with them as required.

"As the subject matter is before the courts, Wests Tigers will be making no further comment."

More Stories

Show More
josh reynolds nrl wests tigers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dog attacks rife in this Northern Rivers shire

        premium_icon Dog attacks rife in this Northern Rivers shire

        News A NUMBER of people have been hospitalised or required medical attention after dog attacks.

        Forensic tests for driver of truck carrying $1M of drugs

        premium_icon Forensic tests for driver of truck carrying $1M of drugs

        News A Sydney man was found in possession of $1 million worth of cannabis

        Lawyer renews calls to scrap drug driving law

        premium_icon Lawyer renews calls to scrap drug driving law

        News Medicinal cannabis user’s drug driving charges dismissed in landmark

        Faces of a tragedy: Human toll of NSW bushfires

        Faces of a tragedy: Human toll of NSW bushfires

        News Here we remember the 21 men and women who lost their lives.