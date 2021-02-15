NRL star in sad split with heiress

Dominique Moraitis on Instagram and Blake Ferguson on the training field.

Blake Ferguson's wedding with heiress Dominique Moraitis has been cancelled after reports their relationship has broken down.

The pregnant granddaughter of Nick Moraitis and his multimillion fruit and vegetable empire was credited as being one of the reasons Ferguson turned his life around in recent years.

Their relationship appeared a fairytale last year when they announced their engagement in May and celebrated their pregnancy news in November.

However, just weeks after announcing they were expecting in 2021, the couple are reported to have gone their separate ways at the end of 2020, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Australian boxer - and the cousin of the Parramatta winger - Anthony Mundine confirmed the news over the weekend that Ferguson has moved out since the split and is now living with Mundine in his Sydney mansion while he attempts to pick up the pieces.

The report claims Ferguson is devastated about the break-up.

The couple first started dating in 2019.

"He is actually living with me at the moment," Mundine said.

"He is family so I will always be there for him. I am here to support and guide him in any way I can. I am helping him get to a good space."

There were clear signs the couple had hit the skids late last year when Moraitis purged her Instagram account of any picture she shared alongside Ferguson.

It leaves Ferguson in a messy place while he heads into an NRL season juggling his former partner's pregnancy and the responsibilities of being a father to his other sons Harlo and London, with his former partner Bianca Menniti.

The 30-year-old is also out of contract at the end of 2021 and is looking for one final big-money deal having reportedly been told by Parramatta at the end of 2020 that the club does not want to re-sign him.

His reported $1.5 million deal expires in November.

Ferguson has in recent years got his life back together after hitting rock bottom in 2014.

Following a series of off-field incidents, including being charged and later convicted over the indecent assault of a woman at a nightclub, Ferguson was banned from the NRL and sat out an entire season as he completed counselling and a clinical support program.

He turned his life around suring his time with the Sydney Roosters and the change was obvious to his former teammates, including NSW State of Origin Captain Boyd Cordner, who congratulated Ferguson on the changes he had made to his life off the field since he began dating Moraitis.

"He seems like he's got his life in order, he's got a lovely partner and he seems to be happy and content," Cordner said in 2019.

"His footy hasn't wavered."

Ferguson said before the 2020 season: "She keeps me on my toes. If I get a little confident, she'll drop me down a couple of notches."

