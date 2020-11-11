NRL Schoolboy Cup: Grand final teams fired-up
It has been a proving ground for the best young rugby league talent in NSW for years.
The long-running and prestigious Schoolboy Cup competition returned in 2020 with the first rounds played and the quarterfinalists decided prior to the event being postponed after the NSW Government introduced new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 across schools.
But the Schoolboy Cup resumed with the two grands finalists now determined and scheduled to play in today's decider after some cracking action in the quarters and semis.
In the semi-finals last week Westfields Sport High won an epic battle against Hills Sports to book the first spot in the competition decider this afterenoon.
Patrician Brothers Blacktown then came from behind to beat Endeavour Sports High for the other spot in the grand final.
SEMI FINAL RESULTS
Patrician Brothers Blacktown v Endeavour Sport High
Patrician Brothers defeated Endeavour Sports High 32-24
ENDEAVOUR TRIES: Iverson Matai, Kobie Wilson, Dylan Hema, Sam Jinks; Goals: Billy Burke 4/4
PATRICIAN BROS TRIES: Samuel Loizou, Sunia Turuva, Kristian - Le Mai, Jakob Arthur, Isaiya Katoa; Goals: Samuel Loizou 4/5
Westfields Sports High v Hills Sports
Wesfields defeated Hills 28-18.
WESTFIELDS TRIES: Justin Matamua, Caleb Tohi, Solomone Saukuru, Cooper Sinclair, Ashoton Kolinisau; Goals: Carson Kaho 3/5 (conversions), Carson Kaho 1/1 (penalty)
HILLS TRIES: Lipoi Hopoi, Mikey Tannous, Tylor Bunting; Goals: Metcalfe 3/3
QUARTER FINAL RESULTS
Patrician Brothers, Blacktown vs St Gregory's College
Pats defeated St Gregory's College 52-22 and
PATRICIAN BROTHERS BLACKTOWN: Tries - Russell, Betham-Misa (2), Pritchard (2), Katoa (2). Sanders, Li Mai; Goals - Loziou (4), Katoa (3), Carroll
ST GREGORY'S: Tries - Sutton (2), Munro, Crowe; Goals - Sutton (3)
Westfields Sports High vs St Dominic's
Westfields Sports High defeated St Dominic's 16-12
ST DOMINICS: Tries - Jack Burgess, Lachlan Blackburn. Conversions: Keagan Russell-Smith (2/2)
WESTFIELDS SPORTS HIGH: Tries: Solomone Saukuru, Ashton Kolinisau, Justin Matamua. Conversion Carson Koho (2/3)
Illawarra Sports High vs Endeavour Sports
Endeavour beat Illawarra 48-16
ENDEAVOUR: Tries: Lajuan Vito, Billy Burke, Te Wehi Waitere (2), James Roach, Kobie Wilson, Dylan Hema, Callum Perryman, Joshua Finau. Goals: Billy Burke 6/9
ILLAWARRA: Tries: Billy Cooke, Jack Piccarelli, Te Heremaia-Tukere. Goals: Billy Cooke 1/1, Lochlann Davies ½.
Holy Cross Ryde vs Hills Sports
Hills Sports beat Holy Cross Ryde 26-24.
SACRIFICE: By young gun to play sport he loves
WHERE'S QUEENSLAND?
This year the competition was being contested differently with NSW playing separately to Queensland due to COVID restrictions and difficulties crossing borders.
FORMER STARS OF SCHOOLBOY RUGBY LEAGUE
There is a very long lists which includes Luke Brooks, Mitchell Moses, Adam Reynolds, Ben Elias, Peter Sterling and Greg Alexander.
Numerous current NRL players have advanced through the Schoolboy Cup.
MOST TITLES
St Gregory's College, Campbelltown with nine wins, two runners-up
Patrician Brothers' College, Fairfield with six wins and three runners-up.
Endeavour Sports High School with four wins and two runners-up
AGE RESTRICTIONS
Players must be 16 in 2020.
ROUND ONE RESULTS AND TRYSCORERS
#FORFEIT AFTER HUNTER WITHDREW
Holy Cross Ryde v Hunter Sports
#FORFEIT AFTER ERINDALE WITHDREW
Erindale College v Illawarra Sports High
WEDNESDAY AUGUST 5
Farrer MAHS v St Edwards College
SCORE: 16-18
Venue: John Simpson Oval Farrer - Field 1
TRYSCORERS
ST EDWARD'S: Liam Moriarty 9th, Beau Newlands 19th, Sandon Smithy 28th.
FARRER: Mitch Henderson 25th, 29th and 31st
Patrician Brothers Blacktown v St Dominic's College
SCORE: 26-4
Venue: Windsor Stadium
TRYSCORERS
PATRICIAN: Sean Russel 4th, David Langi 17th, Sunia Turuva 24th, Jecii Pritchard 54th, Sione Lino 59th.
ST DOM'S: Liam Ison 46th
Hills Sports v Chifley College
SCORE: 58-4
St Mary's Stadium
TRYSCORERS
HILLS: Bred Lloyd, Tevita Petelo, Blake Metcalfe, Mikey Tannous (2), Joshua Mocevakaca (3), Billy Scott, Adam Runchel
CHIFLEY: Modotinrowson Siu
Endeavour Sports v Matraville Sports
SCORE: 46-6
Mascot Oval
TRYSCORERS
ENDEAVOUR: Joshua Finau (2), Dranza Haw-DeThierry, Iverson Teo, Te Wehi Waitere, Chase Roberts, Kyle Weatherall, Lajuan Vito.
MATRAVILLE: Matthew Chapman
GAME 3: St Gregory's College v Bass High
12:30pm
SCORE: 60-2
Campbelltown Stadium
TRYSCORERS
St Greg's: Charlie Guymer, Charlie Lennon (2), Joel Aslan, Liam Sutton, Liam Fitzsimmons
Zakauri Clarke, Cruise Tweedie, Joseph Ward. Lindsay Munro
GAME 4: Westfields Sports v Patrician Brothers, Fairfield
12pm
Moorebank Sports Hammondville Oval
SCORE 20-12
TRYSCORERS
Westfield: Carson Kaho, Caleb Kirikiti, Caleb Tohi, Semisi-Taufui Lavulo.
PB Fairfield: Michah Funa, Goodfrey Illavalli.
Originally published as NRL Schoolboy Cup: Grand final teams fired-up