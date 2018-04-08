Menu
Wayne Bennett slapped in stunning burn

Matthew Elkerton
by and Alex Blair

IN A one-line spray that would not be out of place on a Comedy Central Roast, Maclean-born NRL coach Nathan Brown has brought league supercoach Wayne Bennett down a few pegs.

During the best start to the season for the Newcastle Knights since Wayne Bennett took over the club (3-2), Brown proved the side was just as adept at scoring points off the field as well.

After the Knights came away from McDonald Jones Stadium with the two points, beating Bennett's Brisbane Broncos 15-10, Brown responded to pre-match claims by the Broncos coach that he had "unbuilt" the Knights since joining the club in 2016.

Broncos coach Wayne Bennett speaks to media during a Brisbane Broncos training session at the Clive Berghofer Centre, Red Hill, Brisbane, Wednesday, April 6, 2018. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Broncos coach Wayne Bennett speaks to media during a Brisbane Broncos training session at the Clive Berghofer Centre, Red Hill, Brisbane, Wednesday, April 6, 2018. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

It was a moment that will soon become folklore as the greatest mic-drop of the 2018 NRL season.

"It's a bit sad isn't it? The old fox, he's won seven premierships, he's coached for 30 years and I ain't ever publicly bagged Wayne or anyone, and then he comes and has a shot at me," Brown fired.

"I just don't think he needs to behave like that myself but the reality is when Wayne came to town if he thought with his big head rather than his little head, I wouldn't have had to rebuild the joint."
 

