The NRL this morning announced the shock findings less than 12 hours before tonight's elimination final between the Eels and South Sydney.

It is alleged that Jennings returned a positive A-sample for LGD-4033 (Ligandrol) and its metabolite Di-hydroxy-LGD-4033, and also Ibutamoren and its metabolites Desbenzyl Ibutamoren and OH Ibutamoren.

Michael Jennings has been provisionally suspended by the NRL. Picture: AAP Images

The NRL said in a statement: "Each of those substances are prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the NRL's Anti-Doping Policy. Mr Jennings was tested by Sport Integrity Australia (SIA) on 21 September 2020 with the positive result received by SIA on 9 October 2020.

"Mr Jennings is prohibited from participating in any WADA compliant sport, including rugby league, while the provisional suspension is in place.

"Under the Anti-Doping Policy, Mr Jennings now has the opportunity to have his B-sample analysed.

"The NRL has spoken with Jennings and advised him of the support services available to him."

The Eels said in a statement: "Michael Jennings has been stood down from today's game and ongoing training/playing responsibilities while the process runs its course, which under the policy includes the opportunity to have his B-sample analysed.

"The club has been in contact with Michael and has offered him and his family our full welfare support as he deals with this situation."

Ligandrol is the same substance that also saw Australian swimmer Shayna Jack and former NRL star James Segeyaro suspended by WADA.

Originally published as NRL rocked by alleged doping bombshell