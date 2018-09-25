Roosters pull halfback shock

Cooper Cronk was injured in the Roosters’ win over the Rabbitohs. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Mitchell Aubusson (left) has been named in the No.7 jersey with Cooper Cronk on the extended bench.

THE Roosters have pulled a grand final selection shock by naming Mitchell Aubusson at halfback for the premiership decider.

With Cooper Cronk under an injury cloud, the Roosters have put their regular No.7 on the extended bench and put veteran fan favourite

in the halves.

That's despite young halfback Sean O'Sullivan being in the squad and fit to play.

Meanwhile Billy Slater has been named for the Storm despite being suspended for two games. He will front the judiciary on Tuesday night.

NRL grand final

Sunday, September 30, ANZ Stadium, 7.20pm

Storm: 1. Billy Slater, 2. Suliasi Vunivalu, 3. Will Chambers, 4. Curtis Scott, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Brodie Croft, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Cameron Smith, 10. Tim Glasby, 11. Felise Kaufusi, 12. Joe Stimson, 13. Dale Finucane

Interchange: 14. Kenny Bromwich, 15. Christian Welch, 16. Brandon Smith, 17. Nelson Asofa-Solomona

Reserves: 18. Ryan Hoffman, 19. Jahrome Hughes, 20. Sam Kasiano, 21. Cheyse Blair

Team news: Melbourne have named the same 17 as their win over Cronulla, with club great Ryan Hoffman remaining on an extended bench. Jahrome Hughes is also on an extended bench and is the likely replacement for Billy Slater at fullback should he lose at the judiciary on Tuesday night.

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Joseph Manu 5. Blake Ferguson 6. Luke Keary 7. Mitchell Aubusson 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Jake Friend (c) 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Boyd Cordner (c) 12. Isaac Liu 13. Victor Radley

Interchange: 14. Dylan Napa 15. Zane Tetevano 16. Paul Momirovski 17. Ryan Matterson

Reserves: 18. Lindsay Collins 19. Nat Butcher 20. Sean O'Sullivan 23. Cooper Cronk

Team news: Roosters coach Trent Robinson appears to be playing mind games having named a shock replacement at halfback for the injured Cooper Cronk in utility Mitchell Aubusson. Cronk has been named on an extended bench, while Victor Radley returns to the starting side. Centre Latrell Mitchell returns from suspension in place of Paul Momirovski who moves to the bench. Dylan Napa also returns from suspension on the bench.

Canterbury face Redcliff in the State Championship decider. (AAP Image/Monique Harmer)

NRL State Championship grand final

Sunday, September 30, ANZ Stadium, 3.40pm

Canterbury Bulldogs: 1. Mason Cerruto 2. Josh Bergamin 3. Morgan Harper 4. John Olive 5. Jayden Okunbor 6. Josh Cleeland 7. Nu Brown 8. Renouf To'omaga 9. Zac Woolford 10. Francis Tualau 11. Ofahiki Ogden 12. Rhyse Martin 13. Greg Eastwood

Interchange: 14. Bronson Garlick 15. Lachlan Burr 16. Jack Nelson 17. Chris Smith 19. Zac Cardassilaris

Redcliff Dolphins: 1 Trai Fuller, 2 Josh Beehag, 3 Kotoni Staggs, 4 Tom Opacic, 5 Jeremy Hawkins, 6 Bryce Donovan, 7 Cameron Cullen (c), 16 Nathan Watts, 9 Jake Turpin, 10 Sam Anderson, 14 Myles Taueli, 11 Toby Rudolf, 13 Jamil Hopoate.

Interchange: 8 Nick Slyney, 12 Aaron Whitchurch, 15 James Taylor, 17 Hugh Pratt,

Reserves: 19 Scott Schulte, 22 Tom Geraghty.

Simaima Taufa will lead the Roosters in the grand final. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

NRLW grand final

Sunday, September 30, ANZ Stadium, 1.35pm

Broncos: 1. Chelsea Baker, 2. Julia Robinson, 3. Meg Ward, 4. Amber Pilley, 5. Karley Te Kawa 6. Kimiora Nati, 7. Ali Brigginshaw, 8. Heather Ballinger, 9. Brittany Breayley, 10. Steph Hancock, 11. Teuila Fotu-Moala, 12. Maitua Feterika, 13. Rona Peters.

Interchange: 14. Lavinia Gould, 15. Chelsea Lenarduzzi, 16. Mariah Storch, 17. Ngatotokoru Arakua

Reserves: 18. Tallesha Harden, 19. Amelia Kuk, 20. Kody House, 21. Lilieta Maumau

Team news: Meg Ward returns at centre, Kodi House moves to the reserves. Mariah Storch replaces Tallisha Harden on the bench.

Roosters: 1. Karina Brown 2. Brydie Parker 3. Shontelle Stowers 4. Isabelle Kelly 5. Taleena Simon 6. Lavina O'Mealey 7. Zahara Temara 8. Ruan Sims 9. Nita Maynard 10. Elianna Walton 11. Tazmin Gray 12. Vanessa Foliaki 13. Simaima Taufa

Interchange: 14. Kylie Hilder 15. Sarah Togatuki 16. Chloe Caldwell 17. Victoria Latu

Reserves: 18. Maddison Studdon, 19. Kandy Kennedy, 20. Quincy Dodd 21. Botille Vette-Welsh

Team news: Zahara Temara remains in the halves with Maddie Studdon listed in the reserves.