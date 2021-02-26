NRL game brings Titanic amount of cash flow to Lismore

ECONOMICAL PLAYING: Gold Coast Titans debut David Fifita (centre) will be in action during the trial match against the New Zealand Wariors on Saturday February 27, 2021 in Lismore and the game is expected to help generate much needed income for the area. Photo: Jason O'Brien

The game between the Gold Coast Titans and the New Zealand Warriors on Saturday February 27 is bringing much more than simply great sport to Lismore.

Lismore City Council has revealed that the economic benefits of the NRL trial game with the Titans coming to Lismore for their match against the Warriors is already in the six figures.

Combined with ticket, food and beverage sales at the ground, Council said nearly $200,000 will flow into the Lismore economy on the three days culminating in the NRL trial game on Saturday.

He said the economic benefit from the 130-strong Titan team, entourage and officials staying in Lismore overnight at an average of $180 person and spending $150 per day on meals and entertainment is understood to be a total visitor spend of $128,700.

He said this would lead to a direct impact on output of $110,631.

This additional direct output from the economy would also lead to an increase in indirect demand for intermediate goods and services across related industry sectors and estimated to be an additional $27,317 in output.

There would be an additional contribution to Lismore City economy through consumption effects as correspondingly more wages and salaries are spent in the local economy which is estimated to be around $9,649.

The combination of all direct, industrial and consumption effects would result in total estimated rise in output of $147,596 in the Lismore City economy for this regionally significant event.

Meanwhile, the spokesman said the public attendee ticket sales are at approximately 3,400 at an average price of $26.

Council said estimated spending of $25 per day on meals and entertainment would lead to a total visitor spend of $173,400 for staging the Titans versus Warriors event, leading to a direct impact on output of $149,055.

This additional direct output from the economy would also lead to an increase in indirect demand for intermediate goods and services across related industry sectors.

These indirect industrial impacts are estimated to be an additional $36,805 and would be an additional contribution to Lismore City economy through consumption effects as correspondingly more wages and salaries are spent in the local economy.

It is estimated that this would result in a further increase of $13,000.

The combination of all direct, industrial and consumption effects would result in total estimated rise in Output of $198,860 in Lismore City economy.