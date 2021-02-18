Menu
Peter V’landys has met with the state’s top law enforcement officer about joining the commission, as he looks to stamp out poor player behaviour.
Rugby League

NRL eyes top cop to stamp out player bad behaviour

by Phil Rothfield
18th Feb 2021 2:03 PM
The NRL is headhunting NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller in a move to help stamp out player misbehaviour.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has met with the state's top law enforcement officer about joining the commission.

Under the agreement Mr Fuller would donate his $75,000 annual directors' fee to Police Legacy.

He sought permission and has been given the go-ahead by Premier Gladys Berejiklian to take on the role.

The NRL recently revealed it had lost a multimillion-dollar sponsorship deal with a leading hardware company due to another off-season of player misbehaviour and controversy.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steven Saphore
The NRL and the integrity unit will use Mr Fuller's vast experience over decades to help improve player behaviour.

"I recently spoke to Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V'landys concerning issues between the NRL and the New South Wales Police Force arising from incidents which took place throughout 2020," Mr Fuller said in a statement to The Daily Telegraph.

"Both he and I are determined to ensure that 2021 is not a repeat of the last twelve months in that regard.

"We had a general discussion regarding the fact there was a vacant position on the Commission.

"A decision has not yet been made by either myself or the Commission."

