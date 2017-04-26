Now everyone can easily get on the beach

ROLLING OUT ACCESS: East Ballina's Tracey Everyingham-Armstrong (centre), Northcott' regional manager Kim Davis and Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club junior captain Sam Limpenny-Fawcett with the access mat to be rolled out at Lighthouse Beach on Saturday.

BALLINA fundraising dynamo Tracey Everingham-Armstrong has made it possible for those with mobility problems to enjoy something as simple as getting onto the beach.

It won't be a red mat that will be rolled out this Saturday, but a 50m Mobi-Mat which will extend from the grassed area from the Ballina Surf Club onto the sands of Lighthouse Beach.

It's a portable ribbed plastic woven mat that allows people in wheelchairs, children in prams and those who use walking frames to be able to get on to the beach.

"This has been on my fundraising list for about two years,” Tracey said.

"I saw one (a mat) at Burleigh Heads and I just thought that every beach should have access for people with disabilities.”

She also said people with hip problems or knee problems also would find it easier to walk on the mat.

Tracey raised $13,000 for the mat at her annual Melbourne Cup luncheon last year. This year's event at the Beef and Beach restaurant in the Lennox Hotel will be her 18th.

She also secured a $4800 FundAbility grant through Northcott, an organisation which provides services for people with a disability.

Ballina Shire Council, through a grant to Biala Special School, chipped in the balance for the $19,200 cost of the mat.

The mat, which has been gifted to Northcott, will be stored at the Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club's rooms at Lighthouse Beach and be available for use during patrol hours.

The mat will be rolled out with a community celebration on April 29 from 10am to 1pm, which will include a sausage sizzle,

live music and a visit

by Big Dog.