Big Brother producer threatened Fitzy’s mum

Fitzy when he was evicted from the Big Brother house in 2004.

RYAN 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald has revealed that the executive producer of Big Brother threatened his mum when he was on the reality TV show in 2004.

The Nova radio star opened up to his co-hosts Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli and Sarah McGilvray on air about the behind the scenes incident.

"When I was on my series there were the T-shirts that I was wearing in the house that we'd made up," Fitzy said.

The T-shirts had the letters MLS printed on them. "This was the whole persona that I put through, that I was this loser," Fitzy explained. "My mates that I grew up with were the Massive Loser Squad and we wore these T-shirts.

Fitzy wearing an MLS shirt on the set of Big Brother.

Ryan Fitzgerald pictured with his Massive Loser Squad mates.

"We copyrighted that and I know Channel 10 were really upset because they wanted to sell the T-shirts and make money. It was really interesting because they blew up when they found out that we'd copyrighted it."

Unbeknown to Fitzy when he was in the Big Brother house, his mates were selling the -T-shirts in Adelaide and were making a lot of money.

"My mates are losers and they were pissing all the money up the wall over the bar," he said.

"But they [Big Brother's producers] thought they were using that money to buy votes … for me to win Big Brother.

"This was totally untrue, they didn't do it. I know this for a fact."

The producers were so angry at missing out on a slice of the pie that they called Fitzy's mum.

Ftizy’s mum and dad watching Big Brother back in 2004. His mum seems more into it TBH.

"She gets a phone call from the executive producer at the time and he was like, 'I'm ringing you to tell you right now, if I find out that there's been blocks of voting for Ryan we're going to disqualify him and you will not get any of that money!'" Fitzy revealed.

"Mum was freaking out, totally freaking out.

"You've got no idea what's going on behind the scenes," the Nova host said.

Fitzy's revelation comes just a day after another former Big Brother contestant, Kate Gladman, spoke in depth about how the producers emotionally manipulated her during her time in the house.

"About 18 months before I started the show I'd had a baby that was stillborn and that was the reason that I went on the show, just to forget about that," the ex-reality contestant said on ABC show, You Can't Ask That.

"I was deeply traumatised. I nearly died as well."

Kate Gladman was on Big Brother in 2007.

Gladman, who is now a barrister, said she didn't want to talk about her ordeal on Big Brother.

"I felt it was too deep and too real a trauma to be discussed on something as frivolous as a reality TV show," she said. "But the producers knew about it. They obviously wanted to get the story out of me.

"So they sat us in the lounge room and then two-by-two we went into the diary room. The first couple went in and came out and they were carrying a plastic robot baby and it was sort of making crying noises and stuff.

"I just … the blood drained from my face. And I said, 'You've done this deliberately and I want to leave the house.' And they said, 'You can't leave. You have to stay and you have to tell your story.'

"That's how they manipulated me, by asking me to look after a plastic baby in circumstances where I'd lost my own baby 18 months before."