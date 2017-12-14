Daughter of former mayor faces arrest over $15k debt

Former Lismore City Council election candidate Belinda Nott is being threatened with arrest.

A BALLINA woman previously convicted for fraud is being threatened with arrest after failing to appear in court to explain why she can't settle a $15,000 debt.

Belinda Catherine Nott, 39, was required to front Ballina Local Court yesterday over a civil matter launched by Melbourne electricity retailer Momentum Energy.

In a judgement previously handed down in the matter, Nott was required to pay Momentum $15,351 plus interest.

After failing to settle the debt, Momentum then applied to the court to conduct a hearing to examine Nott's means of paying, which was supposed to go ahead yesterday.

A solicitor representiing Momentum turned up for the occasion, but Nott was a no-show.

Nott is now required to present herself at Ballina Local Court within 14 days or a sheriff will be authorised to arrest her.

She has also incurred a further $1040 in legal fees, according to court papers.

Nott is a former Lismore City Council election candidate and the daughter of former Lismore mayor Jeff Champion.

Last month a Lismore magistrate handed her a 15 month suspended jail sentence for one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception after she had gone to elaborate lengths to avoid settling a $5720 bill from a local business for advertising services.

During those drawn out court proceedings, Nott failed to front court on eight occasions. In February the court was forced to issue a warrant for her arrest and she was given bail conditions.

The advertising had been commissioned with Lismore business Side Winder Advertising in early 2015 for two accommodation businesses which Nott managed - e Ballina Manor Motel, and Wilsons College student accommodation in Lismore.

During the course of the deception Nott had made two fraudulent bank deposit receipts to "prove" she had paid Side Winder.

Owner of the business Brett Watson told The Northern Star last month that Nott's conduct had been "infuriating".

"I cannot believe that I am the only person to have this kind of experience with Belinda Nott," he said.