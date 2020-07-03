Notorious conman says he can make controversial man premier

Peter Foster claims he can change Queensland politics in ‘44 seconds’ and get Clive Palmer elected as premier.

Peter Foster claims he can change Queensland politics in ‘44 seconds’ and get Clive Palmer elected as premier.

PETER Foster has vowed he can sell anything.

His latest product? Clive Palmer for Premier.

In his recent online antics, the country's most notorious conman posted of a personal "eureka moment" where he realised "getting Clive Palmer elected Premier of Queensland is not only possible, but very achievable".

"I found the answer as to how it could be done, and marvelled at why no one had thought of it before," he posted to Facebook yesterday.

Speaking to The Courier-Mail on Friday, Foster claimed he could "change the face of Queensland politics in 44 seconds".

"Why 44 seconds? Because I wrote down all the solutions to Clive Palmer's problems and it took me 44 seconds to read them out aloud," he said, adding he believes the first thing Mr Palmer is doing wrong is printing political adverting in black font on a yellow background.

Peter Foster says he could solve Clive Palmer’s “problems” in 44 seconds. Picture: Mark Cranitch

"The first thing they teach you in art school is not to put black over yellow."

Foster said he's "non-political" but spends his down time constructing marketing campaigns in his mind, including one for the billionaire businessman, who he believes isn't currently getting his message across.

"If my marketing campaigns had not been successful, no one ever would have heard of me," he said.

"I've never voted in my life.

"I'm not political but I've worked out the formula to make a best seller.

"But it's a case of whether I should disclose it, or go to my grave with it."

In his recent Facebook post, Foster compared Mr Palmer to Virgin billionaire Richard Branson, saying he had "attributed his success to always hiring people smarter than himself".

Peter Foster says he could make Clive Palmer the Queensland Premier. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

"I figure Clive must be surrounded by YES MEN," he wrote.

Foster ended the post saying: "Do I have an obligation to consider not just to the effects of my marketing breakthrough on individual human subjects, but also to effects on humanity as a whole?

"And therein lies my dilemma. In marketing terms, I believe I have found what others couldn't find, the holy grail.

"Do I tell Clive, and set him on the path to the Premiership and beyond, or do I keep it to myself, for the sake of mankind?"

Originally published as Notorious conman: I can make this man Premier