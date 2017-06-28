20°
Not keeping mum about this hub

Samantha Elley
| 28th Jun 2017 6:00 AM
Popular Stories

IT STARTED out as a friendship between two mums who both wanted a chance to get out of the house.

Renee Symonds with Fletcher, 12 months and Stevie Giltrap, with Roman, 11.5 months began an Instagram account posting photos of their daily lives and places they went to and called it Mumhub.

"Initially it was an Instagram account for us as we knew we had to get out of the house as we felt trapped," Renee said.

"Then we thought, how about we make it so that mums can see what places have high chairs, easy pram access and all those things important to mums."

The two mums have since been rating local cafes and places to visit around the Ballina area that are child and mum friendly.

They have also shared their journeys, as mums who have both suffered post natal depresssion, with their growing Instagram audience.

"We didn't want to look like we had it all together," Stevie said.

"We'd put up photos of ourselves when we didn't look that good, and say it's ok to feel bad and that you're not alone."

Mumhub has now just held its first fund-raising day with 70 women and their children turning up for a day out at Eltham Pantry.

"We decided we'd hold an event when we reached 500 followers on Instagram," Renee said.

"We received $1700 worth of donated gifts from 32 businesses around the area.

"We held it at Eltham Pantry as it's great for kids with an outdoor playground."

The two mums said they only expected around 30 people to turn up and were pleasantly shocked when they got more than double that.

"Through our raffles we were able to donate $1,130 to Tresillian," Stevie said.

Mumhub will be holding another event on August 11 called Business on a Blanket.

"It's a chance to be able to support those mums, friends or relatives who are running their own businesses from home," Renee said.

"It will be at 10am at Eltham Pantry.

"Our vision is to create a safe hub for mums and their babies and provide the information and support they need."

You can follow @mumhub on Instragram and keep up with the latest information all about mums and bubs.

Topics:  ballina mumhub renee symonds stevie giltrap

