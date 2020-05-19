Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Social media support has exploded for the man who was fined after helping save a whale caught in a shark nets this morning.
Social media support has exploded for the man who was fined after helping save a whale caught in a shark nets this morning.
News

‘Not all heroes wear capes’: Whale saviour wins support

by Nathan Edwards
19th May 2020 4:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GoFundMe Page has been setup for the man fined after helping free a trapped whale calf off the Gold Coast this morning.

Currently only know as 'Django', the diver who was originally looking a manta ray off the Burleigh coast has landed a mountain of support from social media.

While he claims he was "only doing the right thing", digital onlookers have taken to social media to call the man a hero, with some even donating to help him pay his fines, with a GoFundMe Page now totalling over $600 at 3pm this afternoon.

"Not all heroes wear capes, some have a heart and a dingy!" one commenter said

"He did what the proper authorities didn't. Let them pay his fines. Awesome work mate" another said.

The whale was rescued, after it was caught in the nets off Burleigh Heads Beach - Photos Supplied: Envoy Cull
The whale was rescued, after it was caught in the nets off Burleigh Heads Beach - Photos Supplied: Envoy Cull

 

"He was doing what any decent human being would do. Those who fined him need to take a good look at themselves!" one exclaimed

While Django did admit the fine was "a small price to pay" and the amount was "manageable", he understood why it was given to him and why rules like that are in place.

"I don't think drumlines are a good idea, sharks don't swim to the bottom of it, they swim around it." he said.

 

The man has only named himself as “Django” and says he understood why the fine was given to him and why rules like that are in place.
The man has only named himself as “Django” and says he understood why the fine was given to him and why rules like that are in place.

 

"The people at the fisheries do a good job, and they needed to do what they needed to do and let me know what the reason why I got it (fined.) he said

Despite the fine, Django did admit he will be back in the water tomorrow.

"Of course, I'll be back in the water tomorrow, the surf's pumping" he said.

Originally published as 'Not all heroes wear capes': Internet rallies behind whale saviour

django. whale rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community divided over new traffic lights for Ballina

        premium_icon Community divided over new traffic lights for Ballina

        News DOES this busy Ballina intersection really need traffic lights?

        Council wants developer to build beach toilets and showers

        premium_icon Council wants developer to build beach toilets and showers

        News Should developer should pay for public amenities at Sharpes Beach?

        Why are large white sharks attracted to North Coast waters?

        premium_icon Why are large white sharks attracted to North Coast waters?

        News WE’RE not talking about the cute 2m sharks... these are much bigger

        Shock, sadness after death of ‘outstanding’ firefighter

        premium_icon Shock, sadness after death of ‘outstanding’ firefighter

        News Ballina-based firefighter had stellar career with NSW Fire & Rescue