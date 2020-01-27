Northern Rivers to swelter in extended heatwave

HEATWAVE: The region is predicted to experience a heatwave this week.

A RUN of hot days well above the January average are anticipated throughout the Northern Rivers this week as another heatwave sweeps through.

Following a hot week, with bouts of relief from the rain, daytime temperatures are expected to peak in the high 30s across much of the region this week.

There’s not a day under 30C forecast for Lismore this week, and similar temperatures will even be felt along coastal areas.

Low-intensity heatwave conditions will be widespread as they are forecast over eastern and northern NSW, extending into southern QLD.

This is thanks to a low pressure trough extending from western Queensland into inland New South Wales, while a weak ridge extends across the state’s south, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

“Little change to this pattern is forecast during the following few days, with districts east of the inland trough forecast to experience humid and unsettled weather.

“The next high pressure system is expected to move from The Bight to the Tasman Sea during the second half of the week, bringing increased temperatures into the region.”

Along the coast a high pressure system near New Zealand is extending a ridge towards the northern New South Wales coast.

The mercury will peak in Lismore on Wednesday and Sunday, where temperatures will reach the mid to high 30s.

Byron Bay and Ballina will see temperatures in the low 30s each day.

Casino will be sweltering too, with temperatures peaking in the high 30s on Wednesday and Sunday where it will reach 37C, lingering around 35C every other day.