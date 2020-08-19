Northern Rivers school in emergency lockdown today

Kingscliff High School was in lockdown today as a precautionary measure.

KINGSCLIFF High School posted a message online saying the school experienced an emergency lockdown today.

The post said, “At no time were any students or staff in any danger. The lockdown was a precautionary measure only”.

The school said some students may be anxious or distressed and wish to go home and urged parents to contact the school if they were concerned about their child.

Classes have resumed as normal for the rest of the day.

NSW Department of Education has been contacted for comment.