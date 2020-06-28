Northern Rivers recognised for recycling efforts

RECYCLE. Northern Rivers companies have received grants to help fund efforts to improve waste disposal in the Northern Rivers. Picture: iStock

NORTHERN RIVERS companies Cool Planet and The Diverter are among those to benefit from the NSW Government’s Bin Trim Program.

The two companies have been awarded $300,000 in funding each after being successful in Round 4 of the Bin Trim program.

Founder and Director at Cool Plant, Daniel Harper, said the grant was a huge boost for the company and it’s employees.

“It’s fantastic news for us, it means I can employ another three people and keeps us rolling for another year, so it’s a fantastic opportunity for Cool Planet,” Mr Harper said.

With the grant money, Cool Planet is aiming to visit local Northern Rivers businesses and provide education on ways to improve their waste disposal.

“We will conduct waste assessments on 470 small businesses from Tweed Heads to Ballina and out to Lismore and we’ll see every kind of business through that,”

“We look at getting rid of single use plastics, we talk about composting, ways they can save money on their bin set ups … there’s a lot of advantages we give to businesses to help them along,” Mr Harper said.



Nationals MLC Ben Franklin said the successful grants would be a terrific coup for the Northern Rivers region going forward.

“This is a great program and I’m thrilled two organisations on the Northern Rivers have received such incredible funding to help rethink waste,” Mr Franklin said.

“Creating alternative methods to reduce and reuse waste is the way of the future and the Bin Trim Program helps businesses identify and implement changes to improve their waste management practices – this is great news for the Northern Rivers!” Mr Franklin said.

Cool Planet was founded in Byron Bay in 2007 but has grown into a national project after implementing programs in Victoria, Queensland and the ACT.

Based in Murwillumbah, The Diverter is helping hundreds of local businesses review their usage and recycling processes.

Mr Franklin said it was important to have programs to educate people on reducing or recycling their waste.

“NSW businesses send more than 1.8 million tonnes of business waste to landfill each year. From cardboard, paper and plastic through to food waste – so much of this ends up in the general waste bin, when in fact more than 70 per cent of this could be reused or recycled,” Mr Franklin said.

For more information see, www.epa.nsw.gov.au/your-environment/recycling-and-reuse/business-government-recycling/bin-trim.